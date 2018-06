Web Poll: Have you ever caught a flight at Trail Regional Airport?

Tell the Times is a web poll based on one of our weekly stories.

Poor weather conditions – particularly the extended Kootenay winter – are likely at the centre of an 11 per cent drop in the passenger count at the Trail Regional Airport (YZZ).

Story here: Kootenay weather takes toll on YZZ stats

That got us thinking about who is booking flights to and from the Trail airstrip.

So we ask, “Have you ever caught at flight at Trail Regional Airport?”