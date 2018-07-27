Tell the Times

Web Poll: Sale of Waneta Dam, good or bad for Teck Trail?

Now that BC Hydro is full-owner of the Waneta Dam, how do you think the deal with bode for Teck Trail in the long run?

Story here: Waneta Dam sale a done deal


Previous story
Tell the Times

Just Posted

Crews fighting fire near US border

Santa Rosa fire 14 km from Rossland

Tell the Times

Web Poll: Sale of Waneta Dam, good or bad for Teck Trail?

PLACE NAMES: Edwards’ Ferry/Graham’s Bridge

An obscure spot near Christina Lake briefly bustled during railway construction

Trail firefighters, all heart

Local 941 held a fundraiser for Craig Cunningham’s All Heart Foundation

Plan for peaceful rest in the Pend d’Oreille

John Urquhart is working to establish a new graveyard on eight acres of land in the valley

It’s time for the longest lunar eclipse of the century

Total eclipse will last almost two hours – the longest lasting lunar eclipse this century

Surrey man charged in West Kelowna murder of woman

Tejwant Danjou’s case to Aug. 2 and a bail hearing will be set in the near future.

Should government pay for rural buses to replace Greyhound?

Most Canadians are open to provincial or federal government putting up the cash, poll finds

Okanagan wildfire round-up: 320 firefighters battle scorching heat and flames

A look at the major wildfires impacting the Okanagan, Similkameen and region.

Firefighters tackle 20 grassfires in B.C. city in two days

Local firefighters fought 11 brush and grass fires in Surrey on Thursday and nine on Wednesday

Residents in B.C. city complain about drones spying on backyards

Residents wonder recourse as drones dash across private properties and conduct home flybys

Didn’t get paid today? TD Bank suffers glitches with direct deposits

Social media erupted with confusion as TD Canada Trust scrambled to fix the problem

From BBQs to camping trips: How to keep food safe in the summer heat

Food specialist Lorraine McIntyre says prepping, cooking, cleaning all factor into food poisoning

Heat to hover at 30C over much of B.C. this weekend

Environment Canada points to the Lower Mainland, the North and Vancouver Island

Most Read

  • Tell the Times

    Web Poll: Sale of Waneta Dam, good or bad for Teck Trail?