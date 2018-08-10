Tell the Times is a web poll question based on one of our recent stories. This time we’re focusing on the new format of the Trail Times. What do you think?

Tell the Times

Poll: What do you think of the new Trail Times format?

  • Aug. 10, 2018 11:30 a.m.
  • Poll

On Aug. 1, the Trail Times unveiled a new format. Do you like it?

Read more here: New look for Trail Times


Just Posted

Rainbow crosswalk, community challenge aiming to increase awareness in Trail

Pride Walk and Pride Flag celebration on Aug. 31

Police to step up presence on highways during Shambhala

Zero tolerance for impaired and unsafe driving

Fortis breaks new energy records

Consumption spikes as residents try to keep cool

Fundraising milestone for Trail group

Kiwanis donation lifts Sanctuary reaches $20,000 milestone for Alley Bash 2.0

Shambhala Music Festival unlikely to be affected by nearby wildfire

The MacArthur Creek fire is 10 kilometres east of the annual event

4 dead, including 2 officers, in New Brunswick shooting

Four dead after shooting in New Brunswick, one suspect in custody.

John A. MacDonald sculptor says B.C. city is doing reconciliation wrong

John Dann created the sculpture in 1981, and recently found out about Victoria’s plan to remove it

‘I am just shaking:’ What people saw and heard during Fredericton shooting

A suspect opened fire and killed four people, two of them police officers, in a quiet neighbourhood

Emaciated orca gets first treatment after being spotted in B.C. waters

Vancouver Aquarium veterinarian Dr. Marty Haulena got a thorough look at the young orca

Kootenay East MLA backs call for closure

MLAs Tom Shypitka and Doug Clovechok lobbying for backcountry closure due to wildfire risks

24 temperature records broken across B.C.

Extreme temperatures recorded in the southern half of the province

B.C. political battle over ‘dirty money’ heats up

David Eby seeks cabinet documents on money laundering moves

UPDATE: Fire crews battling Lower Mainland barge blaze, expected to burn all day

Smoke fills the air on the Fraser River

1 dead, 8 escape after residential explosion, fire in Abbotsford

Police say six adults and two children escaped, but an adult male died

Most Read

  • Tell the Times

    Poll: What do you think of the new Trail Times format?