Tell the Times

On Aug. 1, the Trail Times unveiled a new format. Do you like it?
Read more here: New look for Trail Times
Poll: What do you think of the new Trail Times format?
Pride Walk and Pride Flag celebration on Aug. 31
Zero tolerance for impaired and unsafe driving
Kiwanis donation lifts Sanctuary reaches $20,000 milestone for Alley Bash 2.0
The MacArthur Creek fire is 10 kilometres east of the annual event
Four dead after shooting in New Brunswick, one suspect in custody.
John Dann created the sculpture in 1981, and recently found out about Victoria’s plan to remove it
A suspect opened fire and killed four people, two of them police officers, in a quiet neighbourhood
Vancouver Aquarium veterinarian Dr. Marty Haulena got a thorough look at the young orca
MLAs Tom Shypitka and Doug Clovechok lobbying for backcountry closure due to wildfire risks
Extreme temperatures recorded in the southern half of the province
David Eby seeks cabinet documents on money laundering moves
Smoke fills the air on the Fraser River
Police say six adults and two children escaped, but an adult male died
