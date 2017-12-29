Tell the Times

Tell the Times! What was your favourite part of 2017?

One in a century

2017 in Trail; the number 100 took on a heartfelt meaning this past year

RCMP divers recover missing 10-year-old’s body in Arrow Lake

Boy was in vehicle that rolled into lake and sank on Wednesday.

Snowfall warning issued for southern B.C.

Up to 25cm expected on Kootenay Pass

Trail Times Year in Review: December

Final 2017 Year in Review

Trail Times Year in Review: November

Reviewing a busy November 2017 in Greater Trail

Reporters reflect on the 2017 wildfire season

Those who covered some of the most intense fires of the year also lived in the middle of them

Benjamin and Olivia 2017’s top baby names so far in B.C.

The race is almost over for the top baby names in 2017

City of Nanaimo drops lawsuit against mayor

Council voted to discontinue legal proceedings against Bill McKay, because of concerns over delays

Cold weather threatens NYE in Ottawa

Cold weather threatens plans for Canada 150 closing on Parliament Hill

First Nations look to grow marijuana industry for economic highs

Indigenous Roots growing facility in the works, to be built in Armstrong

Staying warm a challenge for Canadian juniors in outdoor game

Canada to face off against the USA at noon Friday at the NFL Buffalo Bills’ New Era Field

Great deals lead to worse treatment for customer service workers: study

New psychological study looks at the implications of a bargain-hunting mentality

Court document reveals custody battle over sisters killed in Oak Bay

Chloe and Aubrey Berry were found dead in a Vancouver Island apartment

RCMP divers search for missing boy after car plunges into Arrow Lake

Ten-year-old boy missing near Nakusp

