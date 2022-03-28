The Auto Sleuth: Electric news from Lexus, Hyundai & Tesla, Toyota’s hot hatch + more

The upcoming Lexus RZ 450e tall hatchback will be based on the LF-Z Electrified concept model, pictured, that was shown in early 2021. PHOTO: LEXUS

Lexus preps for its first dedicated-platform EV

Part of Toyota’s full-court press to introduce 30 electric vehicles globally by the end of the decade includes its premium division, Lexus. The model will be the RZ 450e tall hatchback, based on the LF-Z Electrified concept model shown in early 2021.

Although the RZ 450e will use the same platform as the 2023 Toyota BZ4X and the related Subaru Solterra, it’s expected to offer more power and battery capacity/range. Front and rear electric motors will also be standard. The all-wheel-drive system adjusts the torque to each wheel for greater turning precision and stability, referred to as torque vectoring.

The RZ 450e’s launch in late 2022 as a 2023 model will be followed by a compact electric sedan, a seven-passenger utility-type vehicle and a high-end sport coupe.

***

The Genesis GV70 gets an electric “boost”

The smallest model in Hyundai’s premium-division lineup will soon be available in battery-electric version with front and rear motors. The system produces 365 horsepower and 516 pound-feet of torque, but a unique Boost Mode temporarily increases output to 483 horsepower.

According to Genesis, Boost Mode produces a zero-to-60-mph (96 km/h) time of 4.5 seconds, 0.6 quicker than the GV70 with the optional turbocharged gasoline V-6. The electric GV70, expected to arrive by mid-2022, also gets an e-Terrain mode for off-road driving.

The electric GV70, expected to arrive by mid-2022, will be available with up to 483 horsepower. PHOTO: GENESIS

***

What impact will electrification have on Jaguar?

The Great Britain-based automaker has nothing new planned at least until 2025. The means the current stable consisting of XF sedan, F-type sports car plus three utility-style vehicles (one electric-powered) will remain either unaltered or retired by then. At that point the lineup reportedly will be replaced by a number of battery-electric models, although it hasn’t been revealed which body styles will survive.

There are hints that Jaguar will abandon the sedan business entirely. Recently, the company canceled plans for an electric version of the XJ flagship sedan as well as a new tall wagon called the J-Pace. The changes are apparently aimed at repositioning Jaguar so as to compete with Bentley, Aston Martin and other low-volume luxury automakers.

***

More details regarding Toyota’s coming hot hatch:

The automaker’s plans to introduce the Corolla GR (for Gazoo Racing) continue to dribble out. The latest news concerns the powertrain, consisting of 268-horsepower turbocharged 1.6-litre three-cylinder engine. It’s connected to a six-speed manual transmission or an available quick-shifting automatic.

All-wheel-drive will be standard with the GR, as will a sport-tuned suspension and bigger brakes. A launch date has yet to be confirmed, but the Corolla GR could arrive in North America by mid-2022.

***

Elon Musk personally releases a few more Cybertruck details:

Tesla’s head of everything recently tweeted info concerning the company’s electric pickup that won’t be ready until late 2022, one year later than originally planned. The major news from Mr. Musk centres on a range-topping model that, initially, will be the only Cybertruck offered. It will come with an electric motor for each wheel and four-wheel steering.

Presumably the other previously announced versions offering one, two or three motors will follow, however there are rumours that the single-motor Cybertruck, which was to have a base price of $39,900 in the United States, could be dropped. That would make the more expensive two-motor variant the new starting point. Expect Tesla to sprinkle more details as 2022 gets rolling.

According to Tesla, the initial Cybertruck will be a fully optioned model with an electric motor for each wheel and four-wheel steering. PHOTO: TESLA

UPS AND DOWNS

UP: Acura’s battery-electric plans appear to begin with General Motors – Honda’s up-market division won’t be introducing any more hybrids to its lineup (the hybrid NSX sports car departs in 2022). Instead, a company spokesman indicates that a too-be-named Acura EV will use the Ultium battery platform developed by General Motors and be built in a GM plant for 2024. Beyond that timeframe, Honda’s upcoming e-Architecture platform will support all future Acura EVs.

UP: De Tomaso returns – The car company founded by Alejandro de Tomaso picks up where the mid-engine Pantera left off after its 1993 retirement. Now owned by a Hong Kong, China-based company, De Tomaso will soon introduce the new P72 supercar. It’s ultra-lavish interior somewhat resembles that of the 1966 De Tomaso P70 racecar and is encased in a carbon-fibre shell. A supercharged Ford V-8 will supply power for the planned 72 U.S.-built P72s, which will be priced at US $1 million each. Construction is expected to begin in 2023.

The car company founded by Alejandro de Tomaso picks up where the mid-engine Pantera left off after its 1993 retirement.

– written by Wheelbase Media

If you’re interested in new or used vehicles, be sure to visit TodaysDrive.com to find your dream car today! Like us on Facebook and follow us on Instagram

AutomotivecarsSUVsTrucks