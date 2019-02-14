Amazon ditches New York headquarters

The online retailer faced opposition from some New York politicians

Amazon will not be building a new headquarters in New York, a stunning reversal after a yearlong search.

The online retailer faced opposition from some New York politicians, who were unhappy with the nearly $3 billion in tax incentives Amazon was promised. The Seattle-based Amazon had planned to bring 25,000 jobs to New York, and spend $2.5 billion building its offices.

“We are disappointed to have reached this conclusion — we love New York,” the company said in a blog post , adding that it has 5,000 workers in the city and plans to grow those teams.

Amazon said Thursday it does not plan to look for another location at this time, and will continue to build out offices in Arlington, Virginia, and Nashville, Tennessee.

READ MORE: Amazon to split second HQ between New York, Virginia

Joseph Pisani, The Associated Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
B.C.’s private power vision shows up as big charge to hydro bills

Just Posted

Plenty of free events for Family Day in Trail

Grapevine: List of events in Trail and Greater Area for the week of Feb. 14 to Feb. 20

Fallen timber in Warfield park will be removed in spring

Pile of logs that trapped young girl are part of on-going battle with Dutch elm disease in Warfield

Cinderella’s Closet: Trail edition moves to mall for two days

The event will run in the Waneta Mall on Friday and Saturday

Serving up Valentine’s Day in the Silver City

Melody Diachun & her band will be performing a daytime show of her popular “We Take Requests” concert

Biologists discover another female calf in depleted South Purcell Mountain Caribou herd

Calf will be moved to Revelstoke maternity pens, then released

How much do you really know about love, romance and Valentine’s Day?

Take this short quiz and put your knowledge to the test

BC Hydro forced to misspend billions on private energy contracts, report says

Previous government pressured it to buy too much of the wrong energy at inflated prices, report says

Amazon ditches New York headquarters

The online retailer faced opposition from some New York politicians

More than 1.6 million singles in B.C. this Valentine’s Day

Flying solo in one of the country’s most romantic provinces

Drug users, B.C. advocates fear federal election may sideline safer opioids policy

Health Canada needs to provide information to the public about the safer-opioids review, Leslie McBain says

Snowstorms delay mail delivery for parts of B.C.: Canada Post

Canada Post’s major processing centre for much of B.C. is in Vancouver

B.C. couple wins $5 million Lotto 6/49 jackpot

Port Alberni husband and wife plan to put money aside for children and grandchildren

B.C.’s private power vision shows up as big charge to hydro bills

NDP tracks B.C. Liberal donations while long-term contracts signed

NASA rover finally bites the dust on Mars after 15 years

In the end, Opportunity outlived its twin by eight years

Most Read