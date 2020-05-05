B.C. Liberal leader Andrew Wilkinson at his legislature office, Oct. 4, 2019. (Tom Fletcher/Black Press)

B.C. Liberals call for more COVID-19 business tax relief

Andrew Wilkinson urges sales tax ‘holiday’ for 60-90 days

The B.C. government has given businesses an extension until Sept. 30 to remit sales, fuel and tobacco tax revenue they collect as they struggle with the COVID-19 pandemic, and the B.C. Liberal opposition wants that effort extended.

The province should provide “a 60-to-90-day holiday” on provincial sales tax, hotel tax and employer health tax imposed on business, B.C. Liberal leader Andrew Wilkinson proposed in a letter to Premier John Horgan May 5.

Wilkinson’s “B.C. is Back” economic plan calls for additional relief for commercial rent for retailers, in addition to the federal program recently announced, and an increased tourism marketing budget and a rural B.C.-specific strategy to recover from the long shutdown due to the coronavirus restrictions on movement and travel.

“The challenge in front of us may well be more difficult than fighting the virus itself,” Wilkinson wrote. “We are now in a deep recession, hundreds of thousands of people are out of work, businesses are in peril, and students are likely not back in school until the fall.”

Wilkinson’s proposal comes as Horgan prepares his government’s strategy for reopening the economy, to be presented May 6.

RELATED: B.C. announces $5 billion relief fund for COVID-19

RELATED: B.C. cuts business school tax, lets local governments run deficits

@tomfletcherbc
tfletcher@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

BC legislatureBC LiberalsCoronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
New Cleantech Company launches in Trail

Just Posted

On the bright side, Trail will soon be in bloom

Trail Community in Bloom Committee has been part of CiB since 2002

Selkirk College raises $75,000 for COVID-19 student relief campaign

Matching funds available for donations made May 5.

City of Rossland adopts five-year capital plan

Included in the plan is a 2.5% tax increase for households in 2020

New Cleantech Company launches in Trail

Austin Innovation to enhance networks through data systems, cleantech software, & hardware products

Pandemic produces a changed-up Trail market

The next farmers market is slated for Saturday, May 16 in downtown Trail

VIDEO: B.C. strata residents break out in song to salute COVID-19 frontline workers

“…it’s a beautiful way to say thanks. And it’s also entertaining for people walking by.”

PHOTOS: Injured mom, litter of nine puppies rescued in northern B.C.

It will be several weeks until the puppies will be ready to be adopted from the BC SPCA

B.C. Liberals call for more COVID-19 business tax relief

Andrew Wilkinson urges sales tax ‘holiday’ for 60-90 days

Introducing the West Coast Traveller: A voyage of the mind

Top armchair travel content for Alaska, Yukon, BC, Alberta, Washington, Oregon and California!

Federal scientists predict high wildfire risk across Western Canada

The risk gradually falls over the course of the summer, but remains above the 30-year average.

VIDEO: Vancouver police seek unknown man who punched Asian woman in face

Police say they have seen an increase in anti-Asian hate-motivated incidents

Ramadan in a pandemic: How COVID-19 is affecting Islam’s holy month in B.C.

Canadians are having to change the way they worship

Don’t use microwave to sterilize COVID-19 masks: Ontario fire marshal

Jon Pegg says there have been 51 fire fatalities in Ontario between Jan. 1 and May 4

‘Underwhelming’ support for agriculture industry: BC Fruit Growers’ Association

The association said the federal government doesn’t address the sector’s immediate needs

Most Read