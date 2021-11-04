B.C. moving to ‘cooling-off period’ to stabilize hot real estate market

High-pressure sales, multiple offers and bidding on homes without an inspection are pushing B.C.’s urban real estate market into high-risk deals, and the province’s real estate regulator is considering a “cooling-off period” to give buyers more information and time before closing a real estate deal.

Finance Minister Selina Robinson says legislation will be coming next spring to protect buyers from making decisions without knowing enough about what they are buying, and what other offers they might be facing. B.C. already has a seven-day cooling-off period for pre-build condominium construction, to allow bidders to change their minds and walk away from deals in a market that has seen speculators bidding up prices.

The details are to be worked out by the B.C. Financial Services Authority, which started operation in August 2021 as the single regulator for financial services in B.C., including real estate. Robinson said a cooling-off period is coming for newly built home sales and resales, but more discussion with real estate and mortgage industries is needed to finalize that terms. Making inspections mandatory before a sale is also being considered.

more to come…

