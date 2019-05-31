Canadian economy posts weakest back-to-back quarters of growth since 2015

However, overall growth was boosted by highest quarterly level of household spending in two years

Statistics Canada’s offices at Tunny’s Pasture in Ottawa are shown on Friday, March 8, 2019. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang)

Canada’s economy expanded at an annualized pace of just 0.4 per cent in the first three months of the year, giving the country its weakest back-to-back quarters of growth since 2015.

The real gross domestic product reading for the first quarter followed a revised growth number of just 0.3 per cent in the previous quarter, Statistics Canada said Friday in a new report.

It was the slowest two-quarter stretch of growth since an oil-price plunge caused the economy to shrink over the first half of 2015.

Economists had expected growth at an annualized rate of 0.7 per cent for the first quarter, according to Thomson Reuters Eikon.

The Statistics Canada report said downward pressure on first-quarter growth was driven by weakness in net trade as imports increased 1.9 per cent and export volumes dropped one per cent for their first quarterly decrease since 2017.

Canada also saw a substantial contraction of 9.5 per cent in its exports of farm and fishing products as well as a 2.8 per cent drop in crude-oil shipments.

On the positive side, the agency said overall economic growth was boosted by the highest quarterly level of household spending in two years, following broad-based increases that included strength in auto purchases and audio-visual equipment.

The economy also saw an 8.7 per cent increase in business investments on equipment and machinery — the biggest jolt in 23 years. The surge was fuelled in part by significant investments in aircraft and other transportation equipment, the report said.

Looking ahead, the report’s month-to-month reading for March — the final month of the first quarter — suggested the second quarter could be off to a stronger start. March posted a 0.5 per cent increase compared to a 0.2 per cent contraction in February.

The first-quarter reading Friday was slightly higher than the Bank of Canada’s prediction of 0.3 per cent.

READ MORE: Trudeau touts economic record at Liberal fundraiser in Vancouver

Andy Blatchford, The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
China warns Canada of ‘consequences’ of helping U.S. in Huawei case
Next story
VIDEO: Misbehave too much? Uber will ban you from the app

Just Posted

More roadside checks in Greater Trail, more impaired drivers caught

Trail and Greater District RCMP dedicating more days to driving enforcement

Donation to Kootenay Boundary Renal Program

Funding to help purchase a handheld ultrasound machine

Fire before ice

Chillers in the Trail Memorial Centre are being replaced

Storms spark small fires in West Kootenay

Two lightning-caused fires reported after storm front moves through area

Big White staff find skier’s lost wedding ring

‘Precious item’ found after snowmelt

VIDEO: Misbehave too much? Uber will ban you from the app

So don’t be rude, leave trash behind, or ask the driver to speed beyond the limit

RCMP arrest three in Victoria caught carving swastika into concrete

Witness reported suspects to police

Smoke from Alberta wildfires shrouds East Kootenay towns

Air quality health index rating for the Cranbrook area showing moderate risk to health

Tofino’s ‘Mushroom Man’ wins Top Chef Canada Season 7

Chef Paul Moran of 1909 Kitchen at Tofino Resort + Marina won the $100,000 prize and Top Chef title.

Crews set up special camp as northwest B.C. fire risk soars

The B.C. Wildfire Service is setting up a 150-person camp in the Dease Lake area

‘Like burnt toast’: Wildfire destroys homes in northern Alberta settlement

The homes are widely scattered in the Paddle Prairie Metis Settlement’s northeast

Darryl Plecas seized hard drives of senior B.C. legislature staff, Liberals say

Premier rejects opposition leader’s offer of an MLA to replace speaker

Mysterious sea creature washes ashore at Victoria-area beach

Can you identify a beast with a crocodile head, slimy skin, and teeth growing from its tail?

Embattled MLA says BC Liberal accusations are just ‘gotcha politics’

Liberal House Leader Mary Polak, MLA for Langley, asked the RCMP to investigate NDP MLA Jinny Sims

Most Read