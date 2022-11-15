A real estate sign is pictured in Vancouver, B.C., Tuesday, June, 12, 2018. The Canadian Real Estate Association says home sales in October were up 1.3 per cent from September, the first monthly gain since February. THE CANADIAN PRESS Jonathan Hayward

A real estate sign is pictured in Vancouver, B.C., Tuesday, June, 12, 2018. The Canadian Real Estate Association says home sales in October were up 1.3 per cent from September, the first monthly gain since February. THE CANADIAN PRESS Jonathan Hayward

Canadian October home sales up from September, first monthly increase since February

Greater Vancouver was up six per cent, offset in part by a 2.4 per cent drop in Montreal

The Canadian Real Estate Association says home sales in October posted their first monthly gain since February.

The association says sales in October were up 1.3 per cent from September.

It says sales were up on a month-over-month basis in October in 60 per cent of all local markets with Greater Vancouver up six per cent, offset in part by a 2.4 per cent drop in Montreal.

The number of newly listed homes was up 2.2 per cent on a month-over-month basis in October.

Compared with a year ago, home sales in October were down 36 per cent.

The actual national average home price was $644,643 in October, down 9.9 per cent from the same month last year.

RELATED: Vancouver home sales down 46% from last year, 13% from September: board

HousingReal estate

Previous story
Lettuce prices spike amid shortage, some restaurants pull greens off menus

Just Posted

L-R: Brooke Leathermanfrom the Kalein Centre and Trail Hospice chair Brenda Hooper navigate transfer of Navigate program to ensure Nav-CARE services will continue uninterrupted for all of West Kootenay benefit. Photo: Submitted
Hospice Society navigates care into West Kootenay communities

An invested crowd of Rossland voters showed up to the RSS Gymnasium for the Candidates Forum on Oct. 5. Rossland’s elections official has released a report on 2022 municipal election. (Jim Bailey photo)
Rossland election report recommends electronic voting

L-R: Leanne Heppell, executive vice president and chief ambulance officer at BC Emergency Health Services; Bruce Moffat, service medal recipient; and Honourable Janet Austin, Lieutenant Governor of B.C. Photo: Submitted
B.C. paramedic, formerly of Trail, recognized for 30 years of exemplary service

Ten years ago this week, Marilyn Fayant Taylor, then-Kootenay regional director for Métis Nation B.C., was anticipating the inaugural Métis flag raising in the City of Trail. “This is the first time we have asked the city to raise our flag,” Taylor said Nov. 14, 2013. On behalf of 400 local Métis people, that year Taylor and Myrtle Servatius, president of Kootenay South Métis Society, approached Trail council to request the flag raising in honour of Louis Riel, a spiritual and political Métis leader hanged for treason on Nov. 16, 1885. “For many years we were invisible in the community,” Taylor shared. “And with the good response, we will be happy to see the Métis flag flying this year.” Photo: Trail Times
Community invited to Métis flag raising at Trail city hall