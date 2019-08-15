Canadian Real Estate Association reports home sales climbed higher in July

The national average price of a home sold in July was just under $499,000

The Canadian Real Estate Association says home sales in July rose 12.6 per cent compared with the same month last year.

The increase came as sales were up in most of the country’s largest markets, including the B.C.’s Lower Mainland, Calgary, Edmonton, the Greater Toronto Area and Hamilton-Burlington, Ottawa and Montreal.

On a month-over-month basis, sales were up 3.5 per cent compared with June.

The increase in sales came as the number of newly listed homes edged back by 0.4 per cent in July.

READ MORE: CREA reports June home sales down 10.7% from year ago, but up from May

The national sales-to-new listings ratio tightened to 59.8 per cent last month from 57.6 per cent recorded in June.

The national average price of a home sold in July was just under $499,000, up 3.9 per cent from the same month last year.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Big construction projects to drive big migration to B.C. in 2020
Next story
Employer groups drop out of WorkSafeBC review in protest

Just Posted

Mind your household habits; 5 bears destroyed in Rossland/Trail

41 calls to West Kootenay COS about black bears this season, so far

Update: Two women injured after motorcycle accident in Trail

The collision occurred Wednesday night just after 9 p.m.

AM Ford supports hospital campaign

New ED now under construction at Kootenay Boundary Regional Hospital

Fruitvale’s Allison Schroder to play for Team Canada in women’s World Cup qualifier

Canada looks for berth into baseball World Cup at the Women’s Pan Am Baseball Championship

Two basic kinds of failure; mechanical or electrical

Ron Nutini is a licensed automotive technician in Trail

VIDEO: Trudeau repeats non-apology for ‘standing up for jobs’ in SNC-Lavalin case

PM reiterates he disagrees with report, but accepts it and takes responsibility for his actions

Strong winds cause northern B.C. wildfires to grow; progress made on Okanagan blaze

Eagle Bluff remains B.C.’s most threatening wildfire, burning near Oliver, B.C.

Popular TV game show ‘Family Feud’ is coming to Canada

Game show features two families who compete to answer as many survey-style questions

Weeding out the competition: Grand Forks to host cannabis contest at fall fair

Mayor to be among judges evaluating look, smell and ‘burnability’

Jail for Penticton man with more than 68,000 child porn images

Judge Gregory Koturbash handed Gordon Thomas Smith a two year jail sentence

‘Superpod’ of killer whales spotted off Vancouver Island

Questions of health, food supply still plague dwindling southern resident killer whale population

B.C. wildfire app has alerts, bans and air quality ratings all in one place

App was installed more than 40,000 times in 2018, one of the worst years for wildfires

B.C. homicide victim’s brother says he may never know why she was killed

Stetson Deese the family is preparing for the possibility they’ll be left in the dark on motive

Cat’s leg amputated after being shot in Victoria

RCMP issues warning to pet owners in the area

Most Read