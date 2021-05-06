A real estate sign is shown in Victoria, B.C., on Friday, June 1, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito

A real estate sign is shown in Victoria, B.C., on Friday, June 1, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito

CMHC predicts COVID-19 immunity will moderate pace of home sales, prices by 2023

The agency also predicts that rental demand will rebound as immigration recovers

Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation says economic conditions could return to pre-pandemic levels and moderate the pace of home sales by the end of 2023 if broad immunity to COVID-19 is achieved this year.

The federal housing agency predicts sales will be slowed by increasing mortgage rates and high prices seen in existing-home markets.

It says that slower sales growth will help moderate the pace of price growth and expects housing starts to stabilize by the end of 2023.

The agency also predicts that rental demand will rebound as immigration recovers, but vacancy rates will likely remain elevated.

The agency warns that these predictions remain subject to significant risk because the economic recovery in major markets is highly uncertain and a slower-than-expected vaccine rollout would prolong the pandemic and lead to higher mortgage rates.

CMHC’s 2021 predictions come as real estate markets like Toronto and Montreal are seeing the pace of sales slow when compared with earlier this year, but prices remain high in both markets.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

CoronavirusReal estate

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Desjardins drops disease-related liability, property damage coverage for some claims

Just Posted

After consultation with the Physician Mural Design Team, consisting of Drs. Babensee, Benzer, Peter Krampl, and Carolyn Stark, the group mutually chose ‘Uplifting and Joyful’ as the mural’s focus, and unanimously agreed on a concept proposed by Tyler Toews.Photo: Submitted
Greater Trail doctors commission massive ‘Gratitude Mural’

Kootenay Boundary Physicians Association strive to uplift and bring joy into an otherwise dark time

TLC’s Fort Shepherd Conservancy Area has re-opened for the season for limited recreational use including fishing, hiking, horseback riding, and picnicking. Visitors are asked to remain on existing trails to limit impact to restoration activities and scientific studies. Photo: Submitted
Fort Shepherd opens; conservancy studies underway

Visitors asked to remain on existing trails to limit impact to restoration and scientific studies

Golden City Days and the Rossland Fall Fair will be cancelled again this year. Photo: Golden City Days Facebook page
Rossland Golden City Days, Fall Fair cancelled

Golden City Days was first organized in 1972

Petryshen writes, “Instead of an immediate deferral of critically threatened old growth, our globally unique ancient forests continue to be loaded onto logging trucks.” Photo: B.C. government
Lots of talk but little action on B.C.’s old growth protection

Message from Wildsight after one-year release of A New Future for Old Forests

Located outside of Trail FAIR on Columbia Avenue, a 12-by-12-foot enclosed gazebo is bringing visibility to Indigenous culture in the community. Photo: Submitted
New space created in Trail to host inclusive ceremonies and practices

Gazebo designed and constructed by Ron Sorenson of Lone Rock Contracting with culture in mind

Protesters attempt to stop clear-cutting of old-growth trees in Fairy Creek near Port Renfrew. (Will O���Connell photo)
VIDEO: Workers, activists clash at site of Vancouver Island logging operation

Forest license holders asking for independent investigation into incident

Flow Academy is located at 1511 Sutherland Avenue in Kelowna. (Michael Rodriguez/Capital News)
Interior Health locks out Kelowna martial arts gym following COVID violations

Actions were taken after all other steps to gain compliance were exhausted, says health authority

A man who allegedly spat at and yelled racial slurs at an Asian family was arrested for hate-motivated assault Tuesday. (Black Press Media file photo)
Arrest made after man spits, yells anti-Asian racial slurs at Victoria mom and kids

The man was arrested for hate-motivated assault near Quadra Elementary School Tuesday

A lady wears a vaccinated sticker after receiving a COVID-19 vaccine at a vaccination clinic run by Vancouver Coastal Health, in Richmond, B.C., Saturday, April 10, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
Canada may find it challenging to reach herd immunity from COVID-19, experts say

Level of immunity among the population changes with the variants, especially the more transmissible strains

B.C.’s provincial health officer, Dr. Bonnie Henry. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
Dip in COVID-19 cases with 572 newly announced in B.C.

No new deaths have been reported but hospitalized patients are up to 481, with 161 being treated in intensive care

Solar panels on a parking garage at the University of B.C. will be used to separate water into oxygen and hydrogen, the latter captured to supply a vehicle filling station. (UBC video)
UBC parkade project to use solar energy for hydrogen vehicles

Demonstration project gets $5.6M in low-carbon fuel credits

RCMP officers wearing face masks to curb the spread of COVID-19 stand by as protesters opposed to the Trans Mountain pipeline expansion block rail lines, in Burnaby, B.C., on Friday, November 27, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
B.C. to launch travel restriction road checks at 4 locations this Thursday

Drivers who disobey rules could be fined $575

FILE – A student arrives at school as teachers dressed in red participate in a solidarity march to raise awareness about cases of COVID-19 at Ecole Woodward Hill Elementary School, in Surrey, B.C., on Tuesday, February 23, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
B.C. ‘should be able to’ offer 1st dose of COVID vaccine to kids 12+ by end of June: Henry

Health Canada authorized the vaccine for younger teens this morning

A woman in the Harrison Mills area was attacked by a cougar on Tuesday, May 4. B.C. Conservation Officers killed two male cougars in the area; the attack was determined to be predatory in nature. (File photo)
2 cougars killed following attack on woman in Agassiz area

Attack victim remains in hospital in stable condition

Most Read