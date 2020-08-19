B.C. Municipal Affairs and Housing Minister Selina Robinson takes questions on changes to strata insurance rules, B.C. legislature, June 23, 2020. (B.C. government)

COVID-19: B.C. eviction ban ends for tenants owing back rent

Pandemic rent supplement ends as rent comes due Sept. 1

With B.C.’s COVID-19 rent supplement ending this month, eviction notices may be issued for tenants who don’t pay their full rent and utilities on Sept. 1.

The B.C. government has also issued forms for landlords to implement its repayment plan for unpaid rent accumulated during the coronavirus pandemic. Repayment plans give tenants until July 2021 to repay the full amount owing, with instalment payments to begin 30 days or more after the plan is given by the landlord to the renter.

The province paid the rent supplement of up to $500 a month to 86,000 eligible households between April and August, and is taking applications for August up until the end of the month. As of September full rent must be paid or landlords may issue 10-day notice to end tenancy.

“As always, we encourage landlords to communicate with their tenant to avoid the need to end tenancy,” LandlordBC advises members on its website.

The B.C. government extended its ban on rent increases until the end of 2020, so tenants who have received a notice of rent increase can continue to pay their existing rent amount through December.

RELATED: Single parent says rent supplement kept her going

RELATED: B.C. extends rent supplement as thousands apply

While the rent supplement program is ending, B.C. Housing has made temporary changes to its existing Rental Assistance Program and Shelter Aid for Elderly Renters programs for new and existing clients who have lost employment income due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Tenants can apply or reapply for those programs online or by calling a toll-free number, 1-800-257-7756.

@tomfletcherbc
tfletcher@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

BC legislatureCoronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Inflation rate falls to 0.1 per cent as price growth slows, StatCan reports
Next story
Better Business Bureau issues warnings over billing for weight loss app Noom

Just Posted

Trail’s Babe Ruth World Series history on display at Riverfront Centre

Revisit the 1995 Babe Ruth World Series hosted by the Trail Jays and the Greater Trail community

Grand Forks looking at solutions to beach squatters

The family has been set up on the beach near the landfill for at least a month

Which Lives Matter?

It seems that “all” doesn’t really mean “all” at all.

Why a small B.C. neighbourhood dispute made headlines

Real communication can solve problems

Happy Hills Farm store opens in Rossland

The store sells various produce like herbs, berries and microgreens

B.C. records 83 new COVID-19 cases as health officials warn of community exposures

Province did not have any new deaths due to the virus

Better Business Bureau issues warnings over billing for weight loss app Noom

Bureau warned customers to read terms carefully when they sign up for a free trial, especially for health and wellness apps.

21 wildfire personnel work overnight to battle 1,000-hectare Okanagan blaze

More than 300 homes are on an evacuation order about 6 km from Okanagan Falls

COVID-19: B.C. eviction ban ends for tenants owing back rent

Pandemic rent supplement ends as rent comes due Sept. 1

B.C. Indigenous leaders call for closure of all Fraser River sockeye fisheries

Tsilhqot’in First Nations have closed fishing for their members to save critical salmon stocks

B.C. teacher’s union calls for remote learning option, stronger mask mandate

B.C. Teachers’ Federation says class sizes are too large to allow for distancing

Boundary wildfire places 44 homes on evacuation alert

The Solomon Mountain fire near Beaverdell is currently estimated to be 17.5 hectares

More than 3,000 homes on alert as wildfire near Penticton grows to 1,000 hectares

The blaze north of Okanagan Falls has caused the evacuation of 319 homes

B.C. judge rejects man’s bid to stop RCMP from destroying Pickton evidence

Mounties have hundreds of items in storage linked to the probe of serial killer Robert Pickton

Most Read