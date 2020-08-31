B.C. Finance Minister Carole James speaks at the B.C. legislature, June 23, 2020. (B.C. government)

First round of COVID-19 cost B.C. government $600 million

Fall of revenue included $285 million for ICBC

The first bite of the COVID-19 pandemic cost B.C. $595 million, with plunging tax revenues and soaring spending reversing economic growth this spring.

B.C. Finance Minister Carole James released the province’s audited public accounts Aug. 31, showing the initial impact of the coronavirus measures on the economy up to the end of March. A projected surplus was quickly replaced by a deficit of $321 million, $597 million lower than the surplus that had been predicted in the February 2020 budget.

The true impact of the pandemic is still unfolding, as the province’s books show auditors waiting for the outcome of $5.7 billion in deferred revenue for the 2019-20 year. The province suspended business payments for sales tax, employer health tax and hotel tax, and has reserved $1.5 billion for further business relief may affect the final result.

The B.C. Liberal opposition has called on the NDP government to forgive the deferred taxes collected by struggling business. The finance ministry has already estimated that the current year’s deficit will end up at $13.5 billion by the time it ends next spring.

James emphasized that B.C.’s credit rating and debt were in a strong position to deal with the pandemic.

“We started with zero operating debt, a triple-A credit rating and the lowest unemployment rate in the country,” James said.

@tomfletcherbc
tfletcher@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

BC legislatureCoronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
WestJet starts sharing passenger information for COVID-19

Just Posted

Talbot Creek fire in the Slocan Valley grows to 445 hectares

Controlled burnoff operation, high winds responsible for fire’s growth

SD20 announces altered schedule for first week of school

The Kootenay Columbia School District will not have full time classes the first week

VISAC Gallery launches Window ArtWalk

“We really do think there is a window for everyone’s eye,” says VISAC director Kristen Chester

Unofficial holidays: here’s what people are celebrating for the week of Aug. 30 to Sept. 5

Ginger Cat Appreciation Day, Bison Ten Yell Day, and Slinky Day all coming up this week

Four new cases of COVID-19 in Interior Health region

These new cases bring the total number since the start of the pandemic to 433

B.C. rescuers, experts concerned about condition of three entangled humpbacks

Humpbacks are classified as special concern under the Species at Risk Act

Patient care first: Why B.C. firefighters are calling for more medical training

Firefighters want more responsibility partly because they outnumber paramedics.

First round of COVID-19 cost B.C. government $600 million

Fall of revenue included $285 million for ICBC

Vancouver Aquarium to shut its doors, focus on new business model amid COVID-19 losses

Welfare of animals is top priority, CEO says

Family finds strong sense of community at BC Children’s Hospital

BC Children’s Hospital Dream Lottery has now sold out

Canada signs deals with two suppliers for potential COVID-19 vaccines

This is the third such deal Canada has made with COVID-19 vaccine developers

Pacioretty nets 2 as Vegas rallies to dump Vancouver 5-3

Canucks trail best-of-seven NHL playoff series 3-1

Conservative MP Kerry-Lynne Findlay apologizes for tweet linking Freeland, Soros

Soros is a frequent bogeyman of conspiracy theories from far-right figures

How would an O’Toole-led Conservative government handle the COVID-19 recovery?

How O’Toole responds to the Liberals’ plans will give a signal about where he intends to take his party’s policy

Most Read