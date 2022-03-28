The Oshawa’s General Motors car assembly plant in Oshawa, Ont., on November 26, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Eduardo Lima

The Oshawa’s General Motors car assembly plant in Oshawa, Ont., on November 26, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Eduardo Lima

GM Canada names Marissa West new president and general manager

West will replace current GM Canada president Scott Bel

General Motors has named Marissa West its new president and general manager of GM Canada.

West is currently executive chief engineer for GM’s mid-size and medium duty truck division.

Before that, she was director of GM’s Global Noise & Vibration and Vehicle Dynamics Center.

West will replace current GM Canada president Scott Bell, who will be moving back to the U.S. to serve as the leader of GM’s Chevrolet division.

Bell has been head of GM Canada since September 2019.

GM says the transition will begin immediately.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

General Motors

Previous story
B.C. commits $282 million to CleanBC Industry Fund investment, applications now open

Just Posted

Team Ron Schmidt from Comox and Team Kim Dennis from Delta won gold at the men’s and women’s 2022 BC Curling Club Championship on Sunday at the Trail Curling Centre. From right: Ron Schmidt, Allison Dentoom, Norm Cole, Jennifer Gauthier, Randy Baert, Heather Beatty, Mike Meeres, and Kim Dennis. Photo: Jim Bailey
Delta and Comox curl to gold at BC club championship

Access to the Trail aquatic centre is managed through the use of an outdoor light. When the light is green, all patrons can enter the facility and cashiers will process people in order of arrival. When the light is red, pool users are asked to wait to enter while the previous swim session leaves. Photo: Times file
Bookings no longer required for gym users at Trail fitness centre

(File photo/Black Press Media)
B.C. kids in grades 4-5 learn new skills in cycling safety

Photo: Times file
Update: Crews knock down fire at KC Recycling