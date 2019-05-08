The Competition Bureau says HBC agreed to pay a $4 million penalty and $500,000 towards costs in the proceedings over whether the retailer misled customers over sleep set prices since at least March 2013. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette

HBC to pay $4.5M to close deceptive pricing probe: Competition Bureau

The bureau took legal action against the retailer in 2017

Canada’s competition watchdog says the Hudson’s Bay Co. will pay $4.5 million to resolve a deceptive pricing probe.

The Competition Bureau says HBC agreed to pay a $4 million penalty and $500,000 towards costs in the proceedings over whether the retailer misled customers over sleep set prices since at least March 2013.

READ MORE: HBC shuttering Home Outfitters across Canada

The bureau took legal action against the retailer in 2017, alleging it used deceptive regular price claims and clearance promotions for sets of mattresses and foundations.

HBC will ensure marketing of its sleep sets complies with regulations, and establish and maintain a compliance program as part of the agreement.

The company will also make sure it markets its major appliances appropriately.

Competition commissioner Matthew Boswell says in a statement that this sends a strong message that the bureau won’t tolerate unsubstantiated savings claims.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
WestJet profit up as concerns linger over 737 Max grounding and Swoop
Next story
Uber and Lyft drivers strike across the U.S.

Just Posted

Traffic infractions prove costly for Genelle driver

Man fined $1,300+ following May 2 investigation by Greater Trail police

Cancer Survivor Tea held in Trail

The event went in the Trail United Church last Saturday

Pass Creek residents ask Castlegar grads to relocate parties

Fire risk, no cell service, property damage and trash top lists of concerns.

President of BC Recreation and Parks Association hails from Trail

Trisha Davison was elected to President of the BC Recreation and Parks Association last week

Home of Champions celebrate six more inductees

Six more of Greater Trail’s finest will have their names etched on the Home of Champions Monument

Education, enforcement aimed at B.C. landlord, tenant infractions

New compliance office investigates repeat offenders, levies big fines

B.C. man Archie Windsor laughs about royal baby name link

Windsor, who’s 71, first heard about the connection in a conversation with his daughter in Edmonton

NDP defends new speed cameras coming to 35 intersections

Cameras will automatically send out a ticket to the vehicle’s registered owner should it be speeding

Penticton man charged in quadruple murder makes short but tense court appearance

Family of victims wanted him to “see their faces” at arraignment on May 8, adjourned for three weeks

3-year-old girl attacked by coyote in White Rock

Conservation officers located and killed the coyote Monday

BC Ferries launches summer discount promotion

1,600 sailings discounted in effort to attract custom and spread ferry traffic

Not just contact sports: New UBC research finds surfers downplay risk of concussion, too

Surf Canada implemented a concussion protocol in May 2018

Surrey MLA seeks to make it illegal to drive with ‘unlawfully possessed’ gun in car

Surrey-Cloverdale Liberal MLA Marvin Hunt expected to introduce his private member’s bill Wednesday afternoon

B.C. MP delivers emotional farewell to House of Commons to fight cancer

Langley-Aldergrove MP Mark Warawa has recently gotten out of the hospital after 15 days

Most Read