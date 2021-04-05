A dealer slides chips across the blackjack table on Friday, March 16, 2012, in Bangor, Maine. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Robert F. Bukaty

Investment Canada approves Great Canadian Gaming’s purchase by U.S. fund

Just three of the company’s 26 casinos remain open

Great Canadian Gaming Corp.’s proposed acquisition by a fund affiliated with Apollo Global Management Inc. moved a step closer to completion following approval by Investment Canada.

The U.S. buyer received approval under the Investment Canada Act for the investment fund’s $45 per share takeover offer.

That follows approvals in December from the Supreme Court of British Columbia and securityholders, as well as clearance under the Competition Act.

Certain other closing conditions remain, with the transaction expected to close in the second quarter of 2021.

Just three of the company’s 26 casinos remain open after Ontario operations at the Elements Casino Grand River and Shorelines Casino Belleville were suspended as of April 2 following government mandates to address the spread of COVID-19.

Two casinos in Nova Scotia and one in New Brunswick remain open with restrictions.

About 79 per cent of shareholders voted in favour of the deal on Dec. 23 after the investment fund sweetened its earlier offer by more than 15 per cent.

The Canadian Press

B.C. reviews Crown land residential rent after hikes of up to 300%

Nelson police fined organizers of a rally over the weekend. File photo
Nelson police issue fines to weekend COVID-19 restriction protesters

Three people were each fined $2,300 at the 150-person gathering

Ron Clarke is a Trail Times columnist.
Working and living abroad can be taxing

How about thinking beyond COVID-19?

Entries for the Warfield Easter egg hunt must be submitted by Tuesday, April 6 at noon. Photo: File
Warfield geocache hunt is on for Easter eggs!

Entries must be submitted to the Warfield committee by Tuesday at noon

The Trail Regional Airport will receive $180,000 from the provincial government to assist operations and keep flying through the pandemic.
Trail airport receives $180,000 provincial boost

Funding will help airports provide essential services to rural communities

Proof of a mandatory negative COVID-19 screening test must be presented to CBSA when crossing the border into Canada. Photo: Medakit Ltd on Unsplash
Rossland seniors fined $3,450 under quarantine act

Police: Ticket is for violating section 58 of the Quarantine Act for the second offence

People walk by a sign for a COVID-19 vaccination site in Montreal, Sunday, April 4, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes
Keep your guard up, Tam urges Canadians as COVID-19 disrupts Easter for second year

Several other politicians also sent out Easter messages paying tribute to front-line workers

A view of Revelstoke from a helicopter. (Photo via Revelstoke Search and Rescue)
Search and rescue should be a last resort-Revelstoke Search and Rescue

‘We are happy to rescue you but not your stuff’

(corduroy.kitsilano/Facebook)
‘Selfish, arrogant’: Industry association blasts B.C. restaurants defying public health orders

At least two Vancouver restaurants tried to stay open

An arena worker removes the net from the ice after the Vancouver Canucks and Calgary Flames NHL hockey game was postponed due to a positive COVID-19 test result, in Vancouver, on Wednesday, March 31, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Vancouver Canucks’ COVID-19 situation sends chill through NHL’s North Division

Vancouver’s situation brings home for the rest of Canada’s NHL clubs the pitfalls of operating in a pandemic

LTC nurse Limin Liu, right, takes a selfie as registered nurse Sasha Vartley, left, vaccinates her with the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 mRNA vaccine during the COVID-19 pandemic in Toronto on Tuesday, December 15, 2020. Toronto and Peel region continue to be in lockdown. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
Vaccine selfies are the new social media trend, but also a reminder of unequal access

Experts say these selfies can encourage others to overcome their vaccine hesitancy

People line up at a COVID-19 testing clinic Wednesday, March 24, 2021 in Montreal. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz
Canada’s total COVID-19 case count surpasses one million

Some provinces have introduced stricter public health measures in a bid to contain the spread of variants

An arena worker removes the net from the ice after the Vancouver Canucks and Calgary Flames NHL hockey game was postponed due to a positive COVID-19 test result, in Vancouver, on Wednesday, March 31, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Seven more Vancouver Canucks added to NHL’s COVID protocol list

The news comes as B.C. set a record for positive cases Saturday with 1,072 new infections

An Interior Health nurse administers Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccines to seniors and care aids in Kelowna on Tuesday, March 16. Photo: Phil McLachlan/Kelowna Capital News
B.C. sets two new daily records with latest COVID-19 cases

1,018 cases for April 1 to 2 and 1,072 cases for April 2 to 3

A disposable face mask is pictured on the ground in east Vancouver, Tuesday, March 9, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
Health Canada issues recall for disposable masks containing graphene

Anyone who has worn a graphene mask should consult their health-care provider if they have concerns such as shortness of breath, difficulty breathing

