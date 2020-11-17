This Feb. 21, 2018, file photo shows a display of Heinz Ketchup on display in a market in Pittsburgh. Kraft Heinz says the production of Heinz Ketchup is returning to Canada, with the company’s Montreal, Que., factory set to begin making the iconic condiment next summer. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar

This Feb. 21, 2018, file photo shows a display of Heinz Ketchup on display in a market in Pittsburgh. Kraft Heinz says the production of Heinz Ketchup is returning to Canada, with the company’s Montreal, Que., factory set to begin making the iconic condiment next summer. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar

Kraft Heinz says production of its iconic condiment Heinz Ketchup to return to Canada

The project is expected to create 30 new jobs and help maintain about 750 existing positions

Kraft Heinz says the production of Heinz Ketchup is returning to Canada, with the company’s Montreal factory set to begin making the iconic condiment next summer.

The ketchup maker says the decision to move production back to Canada from the U.S. comes after a joint investment between Kraft Heinz Canada and the Quebec government’s business expansion program.

The $17 million investment includes a $2 million forgivable loan from the province.

The project is expected to create 30 new jobs and help maintain about 750 existing positions at the company’s flagship Mont Royal facility.

Bruno Keller, president of Kraft Heinz Canada, says the partnership with Quebec and increased efficiencies at the company’s Mont Royal facility made it possible to return the popular product to Canada.

The new ketchup line is expected to produce over 45 million kilograms of Heinz Ketchup for Canadian consumers in the first two years alone as production ramps up.

The company moved its ketchup production to the U.S. after selling its Leamington, Ont., factory to Highbury Canco in 2015.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism during the pandemic? Make a donation here.

Food

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
‘Flying off the shelves’: Toys likely bright spot amid muted holiday retail season

Just Posted

2020 has been a good year for the Kootenay real estate market. Photo: File
Kootenay real estate market remains robust

Kootenay housing sales up 65 per cent compared to October 2019

Do not send money electronically or make payments to anyone over the telephone. Photo: Debby Hudson on Unsplash
Telephone fraudsters targeting Greater Trail

A local grandmother called the Trail Times to warn others about telephone scam artists

Trail council has set 2021 utility rates. Photo: Imani on Unsplash
Trail utility rates on the rise

Residents can access their utility bills online at trail.ca

Photo: Trail Times
Update: Person found deceased in Fruitvale parking lot

Greater Trail RCMP Sgt. Mike Wicentowich will be reporting on this case this week

The charity event will take place on Dec. 5. Photo: Rock Cut Pub
Rock Cut Pub to hold fundraiser for Rossland Food Bank

Proceeds from tips and charito bingo event on Dec. 5 will go towards food bank

Cambridge Elementary School, which was ordered closed for two weeks by Fraser Health due to a COVID-19 outbreak, is seen in Surrey, B.C., on Sunday, November 15, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
No mask mandate as B.C. breaks records with 1,959 new COVID cases, 9 deaths over weekend

Province’s pandemic death toll is inching towards 300 people

This Feb. 21, 2018, file photo shows a display of Heinz Ketchup on display in a market in Pittsburgh. Kraft Heinz says the production of Heinz Ketchup is returning to Canada, with the company’s Montreal, Que., factory set to begin making the iconic condiment next summer. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar
Kraft Heinz says production of its iconic condiment Heinz Ketchup to return to Canada

The project is expected to create 30 new jobs and help maintain about 750 existing positions

Brett Delaney, manager and co-owner of OK Tire in Langley, was on-site on Tuesday, Nov. 17, 2020. Delaney and other tire businesses are reporting delays in getting winter tires due to COVID-19 plant closures and delivery disruptions (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)
WATCH: Want winter tires? You may face a wait because of the pandemic

Manufacturing plant shutdowns and shipping disruptions have held up shipments to B.C. dealers

The defunct 100-year-old Enloe Dam on the Similkameen River in Washington blocks access by salmon and steelhead to over 500 kilometres of high-quality river habitat, much of it in British Columbia. Photo submitted by Alex Maier.
B.C. outdoor group calls for removal of U.S. dam

Defunct obstruction on Similkameen River cuts off 500 km of Canadian salmon habitat

B.C. transportation ministry highway advisory sign, May 2020. Public health restrictions on non-essential travel and commercial operation have hit local businesses in every corner of B.C. (B.C. government)
Latest COVID-19 travel advice another blow to B.C. tourism

Travel’s not the problem, behaviour is, industry group says

Protesters have set up on a rail line near the Trans Mountain pipeline expansion route in Burnaby on Tuesday, Nov. 17, 2020. (Extinction Rebellion)
Protesters block rail line on Trans Mountain pipeline route in Metro Vancouver

Group says protest will be non-violent

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry views the Murals of Gratitude exhibition in Vancouver’s Gastown, July 5, 2020. (The Canadian Press)
GUEST COLUMN: COVID-19 masks mandatory in B.C., but not everywhere

Orders require them where necessary, Provincial Health Officer says

Boats are battered by waves at the end of the White Rock Pier that was severely damaged during a windstorm, in White Rock, B.C., on Thursday, December 20, 2018. Much of coastal British Columbia is braced for a brief but powerful windstorm while snowfall and winter storm warnings stretch from the inland north coast all the way to the northeast corner of the province. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Powerful winds, high tides raise flooding concerns as storm sweeps across B.C.

The system arrives at the same time as unusually high tides

A needle and syringe used to administer the flu shot in shown in Virgil, Ont., Monday, Oct. 5, 2020. At this point during last year’s flu season, Canada had already recorded 711 positive cases of influenza. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Tara Walton
Flu season in Canada ‘exceptionally low’ so far, public health says

COVID-19 is proving to be worse this fall, with more than 1,400 people in hospital

Most Read