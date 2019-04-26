Las Vegas-based casino company announces 254 layoffs

MGM Resorts announces 254 layoffs, says more job cuts coming

Las Vegas-based casino company MGM Resorts International has announced a first phase of layoffs in a cost-cutting operational shift as it aims to boost earnings.

The Las Vegas Review-Journal reports the 254 layoffs announced Thursday will cut labour costs by $100 million.

In a letter to employees, CEO Jim Murren calls it “streamlining” and says more positions will be eliminated in coming weeks.

MGM Resorts in January announced its MGM 2020 plan to boost earnings by $200 million by next year.

It says the current cuts affect managers, not union workers.

The company has some 77,000 employees and is the largest employer in Nevada.

It’s under investor pressure to improve earnings after share prices have fallen 12 per cent since August.

MGM shares closed Thursday at $27.75, down 14 cents.

READ MORE: Small plane crash lands on top of Idaho tree, pilot rescued

READ MORE: Budget watchdog says carbon rebate will be more than carbon tax for most Canadians

The Associated Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Facebook expects to pay up to $5 billion for privacy breaches

Just Posted

Market, tea, music and more, this weekend in Trail

Grapevine: List of events in the Trail area for the week of April 25 to May 1

Trail ambassadors present ‘Knowledge Night’

The Miss Trail Pageant will be held in the Bailey Theatre on May 10 at 7 p.m.

Smoke Eaters assistant coach Leung not returning to team

Jessie Leung spent last two seasons as assistant coach with Trail Smoke Eaters

Finishing touches coming to Trail Sk8Park

Council awarded the landscaping contract to a company well known to the city

Trail doctor honoured for his work in rural medicine

Dr. Blair Stanley says he’s optimistic about future of rural health care

VIDEO: Killer whales hunt for seals in Vancouver harbour

Bigg’s killer whales feed on marine mammals like seals, sea lions, dolphins and even other whales

VIDEO: B.C.’s waving granny gets incredible send-off from school kids

Tinney Davidson has been waving at students on their way to school for over 11 years, but is moving in a month

Struggling B.C. adoption agency elects new board that intends to keep it open

The previous board announced that Choices would close May 31

Drug decriminalization report welcomed in East Kootenay

Provincial report recommends decriminalizing people who use illicit drugs, shift focus to treatment

New flight service an ‘angel’ for medical patients

Angel Flight East Kootenay will fly medical patients to Kelowna or Vancouver

Vancouver man, 19, charged in human trafficking case involving teen girl

The 16-year-old girl was reported missing and later discovered in Vancouver

After two failed pregnancies, B.C. couple expecting identical girl triplets

Pregnancies of this type are incredibly rare

Family dog stolen from Kootenay backyard

RCMP appealing for information on pregnant Karelian bear dog missing from Elko, B.C.

Blaine, Wash. inn owner, charged with smuggling people into B.C., granted bail

Robert Joseph Boule ordered to turn away anyone indicating a plan to enter Canada illegally

Most Read