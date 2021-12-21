Conservative member of Parliament Tom Kmiec rises during question period in the House of Commons on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Friday, March 26, 2021.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

Conservative member of Parliament Tom Kmiec rises during question period in the House of Commons on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Friday, March 26, 2021.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

Liberals, Tories co-operate on extending leave for grieving parents

Parts of Tory MP Tom Kmiec’s private members bill will be incorporated into Liberal legislation

A Liberal minister struck a last-minute deal with the Conservatives before members left for the holidays to change the law to extend bereavement leave for grieving parents.

Tory MP Tom Kmiec, whose daughter Lucy-Rose died at only 39 days old in 2018, has been trying to change the law to give parents who have a stillborn baby or lose a child more time off work to grieve.

The Calgary MP introduced a private member’s bill before the recent general election to try to extend bereavement leave, but, like most private bills, it did not become law.

In a rare outbreak of cross-party co-operation days before MPs paused for the holidays, Labour Minister Seamus O’Regan and Tory labour critic Scott Aitchison struck a deal to ensure Kmiec’s proposed change would make it to the statute book.

O’Regan says the deal to insert parts of Kmiec’s private member’s bill into a Liberal government bill making its way through the Commons is the kind of thing that doesn’t happen often, but he felt compelled to act after hearing of Kmiec’s personal tragedy.

Kmiec says thousands of parents, shattered by grief but forced to go straight back to work, had contacted him to express support for the law change.

—The Canadian Press

RELATED: Newborn daughter’s death inspires MP’s bill on bereavement leave for parents

Federal PoliticsLabour

Previous story
Coquihalla Highway reopening a major boost for B.C.’s battered supply chain
Next story
Liberals kick-start trade pact challenge to U.S. duties slapped on softwood lumber

Just Posted

Kootenay Lake is one of the bodies of water re-surveyed by Living Lakes Canada this summer, in a study of ecological and urban development changes to Basin shorelines. Photo: Kelsey Yates
Empowering B.C. communities to protect their local watersheds

Rick Basso and Jodie Lemieux from the Trail Hockey Club Society handed a cheque for $34,700 to Greater Trail Minor Hockey Association president Trent McNabb at the Friday night home game. The Trail society donated another $1,900 to the West Kootenay Crusaders U15 AA hockey team for its 19 players, represented by Allison McCarthy (right). The society has also contributed a whopping $125,000+ in scholarships to almost 50 students, as well as donating funds to a number of organizations. Photo: Jim Bailey
‘Tis the season

Snowfall over the past several days has blanketed Holy Trinity Parish in East Trail with a seasonal coat of white that, at night, is illuminated by classic Christmas lights and a Nativity Scene. Photo: Howard Regnier
Christmas countdown in East Trail

Local ski legend Olaus Jeldness would be proud. For the second straight year the City of Rossland is ranked the top ski town in Canada. (Jim Bailey photo)
Rossland ranked top ski town in Canada