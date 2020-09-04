West Kootenay Fed Ex building nears completion

Construction at the new FedEx ground distribution facility near the West Kootenay Regional Airport is almost complete.
Operations at the facility are expected to begin in the fall.
People are advised to stay off the Slocan River with helicopters bucketing water to fight fire
Road resurfacing will be underway in certain West and East Trail neighbourhoods
Photos: The Trail Times contacted The Backyard Astronomer to find out what this fireball was
The totem pole is to honour murdered and missing Indigenous women and girls
“Covid-19 is going around but that’s not what’s killing us —it’s alcohol and drugs.”
Porcupines are fully protected under the B.C. Wildlife Act
Trudeau is planning to unveil what he promises will be a bold economic recovery plan in a throne speech on Sept. 23
Chronic wasting disease was detected west of the Rocky Mountains in 2019
NHL playoff series tied 3-3; deciding game Friday night
The total number of cases from the region is now at 450
5,200 cannabis plants were seized by police
Prince Rupert summer rainfall is highest ever recorded
Trail residents can now report a crime without actually calling the police.
Construction of the $62.9-million project will begin later this year
One more death brings B.C. total fatalities to 210
The company’s mass timber facility will be producing glulam beams and cross laminated timber
The Trail Times office will be closed on Monday for Labour Day.