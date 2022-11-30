Western Forest Products announced capital investments totalling $29 million at operations in Saltair, Nanaimo and Chemainus. (Black Press Media file photo)

Western Forest Products announced capital investments totalling $29 million at operations in Saltair, Nanaimo and Chemainus. (Black Press Media file photo)

Western Forest Products to temporarily reduce lumber production levels in December

Reduction being made to manage inventory levels to current market conditions.

Western Forest Products Inc. says it will temporarily reduce its lumber production levels for the rest of the year.

The Vancouver-based forest products company says the reduction will amount to about 200 million fewer board feet.

It says the reduction is being made to manage inventory levels to current market conditions.

The reduction will be spread across its B.C. manufacturing business throughout December, but will not interrupt remanufacturing or shipping operations.

Lumber production at the impacted sites will resume in January 2023 and the company says it will keep evaluating market conditions to balance production and demand.

Western has a lumber capacity in excess of one billion board feet from seven sawmills and operates four remanufacturing facilities and two glulam manufacturing facilities.

RELATED: Western Forest Products announces $29 million in upgrades at central Island operations

RELATED: Western Forest Products shuts Port Alberni sawmill for six months

forestrysoftwood lumber

Previous story
Bank of Canada lost $522 million in third quarter, marking first loss in its history

Just Posted

This newest publication joins the commission’s growing book collection, featuring historic details about the city’s heritage commercial buildings, neighbourhoods and sites.
Celebrate the season with ‘Rossland’s Built Heritage’

Adult zebra and quagga mussels are approximately 3 cm in length. Photo courtesy of Columbia Shuswap Invasive Species Society
West Kootenay waterbodies remain free of invasive mussels

A Trail woman has died of a suspected drug overdose, police are asking for patience and compassion of the city’s vulnerable. Photo: Kristina Tripkovic/Unsplash
Suspected overdose death of Trail woman has police asking for compassion as drug crisis rages

Instead of saying ‘talk to the hand,’ two Fruitvale neighbours took to the “middle finger,” escalating a dispute. Photo: Unsplash
Trail RCMP advise, ‘It’s not nice to point fingers’