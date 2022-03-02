WestJet Airlines to buy Sunwing Airlines

Terms of deal unclear, virtual town hall between management and employees planned today

A Sunwing Boeing 737-800 passenger plane prepares to land at Pearson International Airport in Toronto on Wednesday, August 2, 2017. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christopher Katsarov

WestJet Airlines Ltd. announced a deal to buy Sunwing Airlines Inc., as competition in the Canadian travel market heats up.

Financial terms of the deal, which will see Sunwing’s current shareholders become equity holders in the WestJet Group, were not disclosed.

WestJet chief executive Alexis von Hoensbroech says the deal brings together two highly complementary businesses.

Under the agreement, a new tour operating business unit will be created under the WestJet Group, to include both Sunwing Vacations and WestJet Vacations Inc. and will be led by Sunwing CEO Stephen Hunter.

Both airlines are privately held. Toronto-based Sunwing is controlled by the Hunter family — Germany’s TUI Group owns the other 49 per cent of the airline — and Calgary-based WestJest was purchased by Onex Corp. in 2019.

The deal, which is subject to regulatory approvals, is expected to close late this year.

Earlier, Crystal Hill, vice-president of CUPE 4070, the union that represents WestJet flight attendants, says executives informed her that the purchase announcement would be going ahead today.

Terms of the acquisition were unclear, with a virtual town hall between management and employees planned today in Calgary, where WestJet is based.

The acquisition would increase WestJet’s flight footprint to sun destinations and European cities after what has been a tough two years for the airline and travel industries.

The federal government last month lifted its advisory against international travel and several airlines are hiring.

Any would-be acquisition of a major airline will be subject to approval by regulatory authorities.

In April, Air Canada abandoned its attempted acquisition of Transat AT after the European Commission warned the country’s largest airline it would face high regulatory hurdles.

Months earlier, Sunwing acknowledged rumours about being approached for potential acquisition by another carrier.

— Christopher Reynolds, The Canadian Press

