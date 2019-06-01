Trail Times file photo

Blues vs Bruins; baseball at Bilesky and Butler

Sports ‘n’ Things

Not sure that Torrey Krug’s missile-like drive into a Blues forward in game one will turn out to be a good thing for Boston.

It may have qualified as interference, but was at least marginally legal all the way around. What it might have done is muffled the whistles of officials who have been only marginally favouring the Bruins so far, and that could be bad for Boston.

The Blues are bigger and stronger and have been playing with desperate desire for months to get this far, and pocketed whistles will not bode well for a Bruins team that needs power plays and the odd favourable decision if it hopes to be successful. Not to mention that, like San Jose, the Bruins could begin having to play with pain.

We will see from the response of NHL officials, whether a crushing, injuring, St. Louis hit in game two prompts any changes. If it does not, and no brief suspension is forthcoming, be prepared for an old fashioned, no holds barred, rest of the way which Boston is ill-equipped to master.

Should be fun.

• Locally, the weather is right and there is baseball of a reasonably high level at Butler Park for at least the next week. The minor Orioles are into their interstate schedule and the local leagues are more than halfway through theirs.

So Butler, or Bilesky, which always showcases an entertaining level of baseball, can be go-tos for people tired of re-runs and reality shows. (Nobody around here plays golf when the temperature is above 22C, so that can’t be used as an excuse for not getting out and about and supporting local kids).

Bilesky organizers have put out a call for Moffat Concession volunteers for a tournament this weekend, so keep that in mind. The park, and the league itself, are Trail icons, so support for both seems a reasonable request.

The Senior Orioles apparently couldn’t entice the Cuban Academy team over the Paulson, so their only home game in the next two months will be at Donaldson Park in Grand Forks, at noon, June 23. Trail plays the Cubans as visitors the day before that, at 5 p.m. Both start times allow for reasonable commutes, and will give spectators a sense of the GFI action to come the following week.

If you like baseball, the end of next month will be attractive. The Orioles have three games with Vernon at their home park in late July, while both teams prepare for the following weekend’s provincial championships – which the Orioles are also hosting at Butler.

I am sure organizers of that event would welcome expressions of interest from volunteers of all shapes and sizes, too. I will get back to you with details, and contact numbers, closer to the dates.

• Nice thing, that video from Quinnipiac about the school’s Trail connections (Thursday, and on the web site, in the Times). Not sure, except for arcane NCAA financial rules, why the producers could not make it the bigger deal they wanted, but it is a pretty nice Tribute to the most recent grads.

Previous story
COLUMN: Does the B.C. government really want to help the tech industry?

Just Posted

Blues’ desperate hockey bad sign for Bruins

Sports ‘n’ Things

West Kootenay Rebels win bronze

The U14C softball team will travel to provincials later this summer

City of Trail water conservation starts Saturday

Water restrictions begin June 1

Looking at the history of Castlegar’s neighbourhood names

Place Names: Castlegar neighbourhoods

More roadside checks in Greater Trail, more impaired drivers caught

Trail and Greater District RCMP dedicating more days to driving enforcement

Fashion Fridays: A day in the life of a celebrity stylist

Kim XO keeps you looking good on Fashion Fridays on the Black Press Media network

Alberta man sings gospel as he watches his home burn in wildfire

Fires have forced more than 10,000 people out of their homes in the northern part of the province

Trial set for U.S. man accused in cold case killing of Vancouver Island couple

Man pleads not guilty, jury selection set for June 11

Spike in grey whale deaths on West Coast prompts investigation

Seventy whales found on U.S. territory from California to Alaska, five more on B.C. coast

Nisga’a Nation seeks gag order against employee making ‘malicious’ claims

IT manager Andre Cardinal goes to Facebook, promises to “educate” members

$40M to upgrade B.C. First Nations’ addiction and mental health treatment centres

Two new centres to be built, expanded care and renovations to existing facilities planned

Haida artist gets new oncologist appointment in Abbotsford after media attention

Carol Young was told she had a month to live without treatment, but couldn’t get in to see doctor

RCMP arrest three in Victoria caught carving swastika into concrete

Witness reported suspects to police

Smoke from Alberta wildfires shrouds East Kootenay towns

Air quality health index rating for the Cranbrook area showing moderate risk to health

Most Read