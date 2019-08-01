Motor oil: How thin is too thin?

Ron Nutini is a licensed automotive technician in Trail

If you are driving a late model four cylinder Toyota Camry you may have noticed that the required engine oil is a multigrade 0W16. That is one thin oil! Why so thin?

The viscosity of a liquid refers to the resistance to flow. Low viscosity (smaller number) flows easier than high viscosity (higher number). Almost all vehicles require a multigrade engine oil. The multigrade means that the oil behaves like two different oils at two different temperatures. The standards developed for grading motor oils was developed by the SAE (Society of Automotive Engineers). Any of us who have purchased engine oil usually requested a particular viscosity of oil. I buy 10w30 for my American V8 and 5W20 for my Asian V6.

The number 10W in 10W30 refers to the viscosity of the oil at winter temperatures. Cold starts require thinner oil to slip between all the cold moving parts. But as the temperature rises in the engine that oil cannot thin out too much or there will be metal to metal contact and wearing parts. As 10W30 engine oil warms up the viscosity of the oil decreases but the decrease is reduced to that of a 30 viscosity oil at 100 degrees Celsius. Yes, the oil is less viscous at the higher temperature but more viscous than a normal 10W oil would be. Yes, it is kind of a magic trick by petroleum engineers.

In my mind I was always a thicker is better in the oil department. I had a hard time putting 5W20 engine oil in my Honda V6. Would thinner oil not burn faster and provide less protection for all those fast moving parts? My 1969 VW beetle got 20W50. Nothing less.

Well the engineers wanted 5W20. I trusted them. Not sure why, but my Honda is still alive with 300,000 kilometres under its belt.

What is the driving force behind automobiles using thinner oils? Increased efficiency! Thinner lubricants create less drag on all the moving parts. Less drag means less energy wasted which equates to higher fuel efficiency and more power to the wheels.

Modern thinner motor oils have improved properties to prevent wear. Modern engine machining means part clearances can be tighter and the surface finish of materials are better. Tighter clearances require thinner oil to move freely between the myriad of moving parts. Thinner oil cools better than thick oil and engines designed to work with thinner oils also require the thin oil to help with keeping the engine cool.

Won’t a thinner engine oil burn more easily? Yes, generally it would but again the properties of these new thin motor oils are such that they work as designed. Again the engines and engine oils are designed as a package. Technology moves on.

Can I accept 0W16 motor oil? I guess I will. In Japan they already use 0W8 engine oil.

Trail’s Ron Nutini is a licensed automotive technician and graduate of mechanical engineering from UBC. E-mail: nutechauto@telus.net

Previous story
Trail’s famous fan support lacking

Just Posted

West Kootenay Orioles capture Washington State ‘A’ championship

West Kootenay Orioles make history, beat Hanford to claim the Washington Legion ‘A’ title

Wanted: a co-ordinated approach to Rossland’s heritage

City needs to show more leadership to protect historic resources, says ex-mayor

Motor oil: How thin is too thin?

Ron Nutini is a licensed automotive technician in Trail

Kootenay Lake ferry still out of action

Just one ferry will service the Balfour and Kootenay Bay terminals this weekend

Study to look at East-West Kootenay train

Castlegar Economic Development looking for consultants.

Justin Trudeau seeks to highlight climate policy in visit to Canada’s Far North

The country now has protection measures in place for almost 14 per cent of Canada’s marine and coastal areas

Closing arguments begin in trial of accused killer of Abbotsford police officer

Crown and defence to deliver closing statements at trial of Oscar Arfmann

Long-time newspaper delivery man attacked by machete on Vancouver Island

The man, who has only been identified by family as Bob, was attacked early Wednesday morning

Wildfire burning south of Cranbrook

A large plume of smoke became visible from the community on Wednesday afternoon

Manitoba manhunt shows lack of resources for missing Indigenous women: advocates

The massive manhunt has gripped the country since Bryer Schmegelsky, 18, and Kam McLeod, 19, went missing

Thieves steal ‘Old Town Road’ sign in B.C. as megahit song makes history

Following the theft of the street sign, Sicamous to sell reproductions for $25 each

Five things to know about the dangers of Manitoba’s northern wilderness

B.C. murder suspects Kam McLeod and Bryer Schmegelsky are still on the run

‘Fearsome-looking animal’ fossil discovered in Kootenay National Park

Researchers expect the animal was living at the bottom of the sea

‘Weird, creepy, inappropriate’ short films ends in suspension for B.C. teacher

James Thwaites was a teacher on call in the Nechako Lakes school district in early March 2018

Most Read