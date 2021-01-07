The Royal Theatre has undergone a huge renovation during the pandemic. The Trail moviehouse was again forced to shut down by provincial health orders issued in December. Photo: Jim Bailey

The Royal Theatre has undergone a huge renovation during the pandemic. The Trail moviehouse was again forced to shut down by provincial health orders issued in December. Photo: Jim Bailey

Buy popcorn, take your seat as the lights dim, and save the cinematic experienc

2021 is where the real chaos awaits for the fledgling film industry

There are way too many streaming platforms!

That’s my takeaway from 2020.

Even after a year that will be remembered as the time we all saved the world by lying on the couch and watching TV, my head aches like it’s been told to do algebra for weeks on end.

Can anyone keep Netflix, Disney+, Apple TV, Amazon Prime, Google Play, YouTube, HBO Max, Crave, Peacock, BritBox, Crunchyroll, and about fifty other streaming services you’ve never even heard of straight?

How did we even get to this point?

It does seem that terribly long ago that w used to see a movie on the big screen, and if you missed it, you’d rent a copy at Blockbuster.

Now I can’t go to the theatre, I can’t rent anything, and if I want to see something, I have to hunt down the picture and subscribe – hoping I can trick the service into giving me yet another free trial.

Illegal downloaders can stop reading by the way…

It’s getting so confusing too! I know people who have to set alarms to alert them which free trial is coming to its end.

I mean, you’d have to win the lottery to actually subscribe to them all.

Is it really too much to ask for everything to be available for rent in one convenient place so I can pay for what I want to see and move on?

Back in 1948, the Hollywood Antitrust Case ultimately ended the studio system when the Supreme Court decided movie studios could not own their own theatres or decide what to play and where.

Studios were forced to divest themselves in order for their booming monopolies to be broken up.

I think we’ve entered into similar territory and something needs to be done to regulate these streaming services, which are quickly taking the place of theatres.

Sigh. Just writing that sentence makes me tearyeyed.

As a movie nerd heading into 2021, I’m panicked.

I went to three movies at the theatre in all of 2020 – and two of them were before the pandemic. That’s a dizzying record low for me!

And it’s not like there wasn’t content to go see on the big screen either.

Many films were released last year; there was no shortage as so many outlets reported.

Sure, there’s a handful of flicks that got delayed, but the real delay lies in the productions that were shooting in 2020 and aiming for a 2021 release.

No matter the limited slate, I’m still willing to get dressed up, drive half an hour, pay 20 bucks, and see them.

I don’t want to see big budget remake, sequel, Marvel nonsense either… though that’s a whole other column and a half.

It’s clear that we are going to see theatre’s struggle. So many have shuttered for good already, but without the ability for us to go attend and them to screen entertainment, those closures are only going to pick up speed.

The Cineplex in Walnut Grove was often lined up out the door whenever I went, and that theatre is massive! So I know there’s still an appetite for a night out at the movies.

But we can’t be lazy about this when doors do finally open; otherwise we’ll soon have to drive all the way to downtown Vancouver for a show, or, dare I say, have no place to go at all.

This is a call.

A resolution for 2021.

Don’t sign up to streaming platforms!

Please go to the movies when it’s safe to do so.

Please buy some popcorn, take your seat as the lights go dim, and save the cinematic experience.

Ryan Uytdewilligen is a reporter for the Aldergrove Star.

Columnist

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Just Posted

Trail native Jake Lucchini attends Montreal Canadiens camp. Photo: Jim Bailey
Former Smoke Eater Jake Lucchini vies for spot in Canadiens line up

Jake Lucchini is the type of player that adapts quickly and makes players around him better.

Strong real estate sales continue throughout the Kootenays. Carolyn Grant photo
Kootenay real estate sales end year strong

Another record breaking month closes out 2020

(Black Press file photo)
2 people fatally stabbed near Creston, male suspect at large

The 40-year-old Calgary man was pronounced dead at the scene and the 25-year-old West Kootenay woman succumbed to her injuries at the hospital.

The Whitewater Canyon area of the Selkirk Mountains within the proposed tenure of the Zincton ski resort. Photo: Nicky Blackshaw
New environmental group wants cumulative impact planning for Selkirk Mountains

The Wild Connection was formed in response to the Zincton ski resort proposal

For Your Consideration
A banner year for the English lexicon

Thom hopes 2021 will not yield such a bevy of new terms and phrases

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and B.C. Health Minister Adrian Dix give a briefing on the coronavirus pandemic at the B.C. legislature, April 21, 2020. (B.C. government)
B.C. records 625 more COVID-19 cases as holiday results come in

Dr. Bonnie Henry to announce Thursday if orders extended

Financial literacy and credit counsellor Pamela George is shown in her home office in Ottawa, on Tuesday, Dec. 29, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang
Planning your 2021 budget a chance to reassess your spending and make changes

Saving a six-month buffer is important to start building that rainy-day cushion

A tiny home stolen from a Fraser Canyon property south of Boston Bar has been recovered 100 kilometres north in Lillooet. (Emelie Peacock/Hope Standard)
Tiny home stolen off property near Lower Mainland found 1 week later in Lillooet

Theives used U-Haul truck to steal tiny home, riding lawnmower and more from property south of Boston Bar

A sign at the entrance to Ty-Histanis asks visitors to stay out of the community during the COVID-19 pandemic. (Westerly file photo)
‘A historic time’: 18 remote First Nations communities in B.C. get COVID-19 vaccine

25,000 doses delivered in first wave

People gather on Jan. 10, 2020, at the University of Manitoba in Winnipeg for a vigil organized by the University of Manitoba Iranian Students Association (UMISA) for the Winnipeg victims killed in a plane crash in Iran. Victims from left to right are: Forough Khadem, Bahareh Hajesfandiari (41) Anisa Sadeghi (10) and Mohammad Sadeghi, Amir Hossein Ghorbani (21), Farzaneh Naderi (38) and Noojan Sadr (11), Amirhossien Ghasemi (32), Farhad Niknam (44), and Mojgan Daneshmand, Pedram Mousavi, Daria Mousavi (14) and Dorina Mousavi (9). THE CANADIAN PRESS/John Woods
‘Out of this mess:’ A look at some of the lives lost in the downing of Flight PS752

There were at least 55 Canadians on board and more than 100 passengers had ties to Canada

DC National Guard stands outside a mostly quiet Capitol, Thursday morning, Jan. 7, 2021 in Washington, as workers place security fencing in place. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP/John Minchillo
In wake of chaotic day on Capitol Hill, talk turns to expediting Donald Trump’s exit

Overnight Congress ultimately certified Joe Biden as U.S. president-elect

Raven steals personal belongings from skier’s backpack at Cypress Mountain on Dec. 28, 2020. (Screenshot)
Friend or Foe: Raven steals personal belongings from skier’s backpack at Cypress Mountain

‘It was almost like an inspection. He went to check a couple bags’

In this handout photo provided by UK Parliament, Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson makes a statement to the Commons updating MPs in the House of Commons, London, Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021 on the latest situation with the Coronavirus pandemic. British lawmakers were recalled from their Christmas recess to discuss new restrictions that took effect at midnight as part of England's third national lockdown. (Jessica Taylor/UK Parliament via AP)
VIDEO: World leaders are appalled by storming of U.S. Capitol

Allies to the U.S. were appalled at what they described as an attack on American democracy

Patches are seen on the arm and shoulder of a corrections officer in the segregation unit at the Fraser Valley Institution for Women during a media tour, in Abbotsford, B.C., on Thursday, Oct. 26, 2017. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Prison guards need priority COVID-19 vaccinations, union says

Federal prison population varies but is typically about 14,000 people

Most Read