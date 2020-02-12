File photo

This tax season, challenge your knowledge on personal tax

Quiz #2: What receipts can you include?

This tax season, challenging your knowledge on personal tax is nothing but fun. Here is another in a series of typical tax planning and preparation situations to test you.

You want to make a medical expense claim and here’s your pile of slips sitting on your kitchen table. What receipts can you include?

1. Crutches for your daughter for soccer injury – yes, as medical equipment

2. Tylenol as prescribed by your doctor – no, regardless of doctor prescription because over the counter items are not allowable

3. Vitamins as prescribed by your naturopath – no, regardless of who prescribes them

4. Gluten free food for your son – yes, but only the incremental expense above the normal cost for that type of food

5. Medical pot obtained with a Cannabis Regulations document – yes, only with this official document

6. Eye examination for the family – yes, but only the portion not covered by the government

7. Prescription sunglasses – yes, but must be a corrective prescription

8. Contacts – yes, but must be corrective prescription

9. Travel insurance including trip cancellation coverage – yes, but only the health insurance portion of the premium

10. Extended health plan premiums shown on your T4 – yes, but the input of this value is with the T4 schedule and transfers to the medical schedule

11. Private extended health plan and private dental health plan premiums – yes, but any portion paid by an employer is not allowable

12. Medical Services Plan (MSP) premiums – no

13. Tutor fees for your certified disabled child – yes, but must be paid to government registered educators

14. Fitness club membership & aquatic center pass – no, neither are allowable even if prescribed by a medical professional

15. Travel from Trail to Nelson for medical referral – yes, if the service is not available in Trail and since the distance is greater than 40km from home

16. Travel from Trail to Castlegar for medical referral – no, since less than 40km from home, regardless of the fact that the service is only available in Castlegar

17. Taxi ride from park to hospital 5km away when you twisted your ankle – no, since less than 40km drive

18. Ambulance fee for transfer of child from home to hospital – yes, for the portion not paid by government and is to or from a public or licensed facility, regardless of distance travelled

So you have the allowable expenses identified. It’s a collective household claim so add them all up for everybody in the house.

So you have them added up. The total of the allowable expenses must surpass 3 per cent of net income so it makes sense to claim them on the lower income earner’s return. And only the portion over the 3 per cent is that effective tax deduction.

It is a non-refundable credit so only the amount needed to reduce tax liability to zero is used. The balance is not refunded.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
COLUMN: Models of care have varied greatly between ICBC and WorkSafe

Just Posted

Trail cub re-located north to sanctuary

Yearling awakens too early from winter slumber, BC CO’s and volunteers move him to Smithers

This tax season, challenge your knowledge on personal tax

Quiz #2: What receipts can you include?

Trail confirms second road to regional hospital ‘on hold’

Announcement follows the city’s recent wrap-up of a comprehensive engineering evaluation

Trail athlete and long-time coach honoured with BC Athletics awards

Jaxon, a Greater Trail track-and-field phenom, took home U16 Athlete of the Year award

Introducing the 2020 Trail ambassadors!

Annual pageant to be held during Silver City Days in May

VIDEO: B.C. legislature pipeline protest camp disrupts throne speech ceremonies

Military parade, inspection by Lt. Governor Janet Austin cancelled

Ridesharing company with province-wide licensing to start in Metro Vancouver

The company is the first to be approved to operate province-wide

Passenger reports Kelowna bus driver for being allegedly intoxicated

The driver, a 52-year-old man, was issued a 90-day immediate roadside prohibition

B.C. touts Indigenous reconciliation in protest-delayed throne speech

Gas pipeline protesters block MLAs, staff from B.C. legislature

Nanaimo man sets every world record in Garfield video game

Andrew Panton, a former Halo champ, turns to less-violent Xbox gaming

Man accidentally donates girlfriend’s 50 pairs of shoes to B.C. thrift store

Cassandra Converse has forgiven him, but she jokes that this Valentine’s Day better be pretty special

Baby with meningitis suffers stroke after being sent home from crowded B.C. emergency room

‘I thought once I got to the hospital, we’re safe,’ Maple Ridge mom says after infant nearly dies

John Horgan’s MLA office hit with red paint amid pipeline protests

‘Uphold UNDRIP,’ says sign glued to the window

CN Rail to shut down tracks in northern B.C. if pipeline blockade continues

Railway company has obtained court injunctions to remove both blockades and are working with RCMP

Most Read