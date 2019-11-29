(Trail Times file photo)

Trail Memorial Centre, a good reason to celebrate

The quality of the building was a testament to many things Cominco (CMS, locally, at the time).

When it first opened, the crowd was 4,551. Not likely the Fire Marshall will allow that many tomorrow night, but with only one game on tap this weekend, a sellout at least nearing 3,000 might be in attendance for the 70th Cominco Arena anniversary celebration, and Smokies/Surrey Eagles BCHL game.

The anniversary date is actually tonight (Nov. 29, 1949 was opening night).

When, two years later, the Trail Memorial Center was fully operational – with the curling rink and kids’ rink running – the building was a world beater. There was more artificial ice under that massive roof than in any building in the world.

It wasn’t until the North Shore Winter Club opened with two near-NHL sized hockey sheets and 24 sheets of curling ice, that the capacity of Trail’s gem of an indoor winter sports building was exceeded.

The quality of the building was a testament to many things Cominco (CM&S, locally, at the time). The Hill provided enough decent paying jobs back then that Greater Trail residents enjoyed the highest annual average income in Canada for several years, and the company’s largesse enabled big projects like the arena complex, and the hospital which was just about to break ground in its current location when the Memorial Centre opened, to be considered as viable additions to the public facilities of this relatively small population region.

In the Cominco Arena case, design and logistical planning, the property, materials and machinery were all CM&S supplied. More than a thousand locals, from teenagers to fully employed adults to seniors, volunteered to perform much of the labour involved.

It was a project that did, and does, the Home of Champions proud. The Trail Memorial Centre is still, because of a commitment from stakeholders that has lasted seven decades, something of a miracle sitting in the middle of a relatively small community.

We should, and a lot of us will tomorrow night, celebrate its existence and the near miracles of athletic performance it has enabled since that night in 1949.

The late R. W. Diamond, then General Manager of Cominco Ltd., pronounced the building as, “a fine arena.” It seems certain he would be pleased, if maybe a bit amazed, that that description is still valid seven decades down the road of progress.

• Just an update. Although the five Smoke Eaters selected for the Junior A Challenge tournament are expected in Calgary by noon Sunday, I am told all will be skating for the Smoke Eaters against Surrey Saturday night. The team will find a way to get them to the dance on time, even if a bit weary.

Whomever is chosen for the Team Canada West roster will be unavailable to the Smokies during their mainland road trip next weekend, but everybody agrees that is a small price for the team to pay in order that those selected get the chance to compete, and be seen competing, at the very top level of Junior A play.

Previous story
B.C. VIEWS: Regulating fuel prices not a new idea

Just Posted

Trail bridge goes red on Thursday to honour annual vigil

Window Display and Annual Vigil for Remembrance and Action to End Violence Against Women

Trail Memorial Centre, a good reason to celebrate

The quality of the building was a testament to many things Cominco (CMS, locally, at the time).

What you see …

If you have a recent photo to share email it (large) to editor@trailtimes.ca

Storytime with the Trail Smoke Eaters

Saturday night special event ready to go in Trail Memorial Centre

Trail council gets update on poverty reduction plan

Governance sessions take place at city hall prior to Trail council meetings

VIDEO: Shoppers head out Black Friday instead of Boxing Day in search of holiday gifts

Interac Corp. recorded four-per-cent jumps in debit transactions on Black Friday for the past three years

Community Living B.C. workers ratify new labour deal

Three-year deal covers 600 workers across B.C. who support adults with developmental disabilities.

B.C. Indigenous rights overhaul first job of 2020, John Horgan says

Premier speaks to Assembly of First Nations in Ottawa next week

B.C. Conservative MP Ed Fast declines critic role, cites Scheer’s leadership

Longtime local MP said Conservative leader was entitled to team that ‘fully supports his leadership’

There were 96,000 crashes in B.C. parking lots in 2018, ICBC says

ICBC is asking drivers to prioritize safety over finding the perfect parking spot while shopping for holidays

Calgary Flames head coach Bill Peters resigns after racial slur allegations

Dismissal comes after former NHL player Akim Aliu tweeted Monday night that he had a racial slur directed his way

First Nation elder’s trial accusing B.C. Mountie of excessive force begins

Irene Joseph says run-in with Const. Darrin Meier in 2014 has left her with psychological damage

Police seek missing Alberta man after burned-out truck found in B.C.

Marshal Iwaasa, 26, told his family he was heading for Calgary, but his truck was found in Pemberton

Hockey reckoning amid renewed call for independent body to probe abuse

Former Olympic skier Allison Forsyth says if such an organization had existed in the late 1990s

Most Read