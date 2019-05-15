1969 Grad Reunion in Trail

JL Crowe 1969 grads gathered in Trail last week for a blast to the past

Last week – May 6 through May 9 – saw over 200 1969 grads come to Trail to celebrate their 50th grad reunion.

Grads gathered at Foxy’s for a meet and greet which was followed by a Wine and Cheese and Italian dinner, both catered by the Colander but hosted at the Colombo Hall.

The group danced the night away to Gary Stewart and the Flashbacks.

For activities, this young group took part in pickleball, golf, hiking, and museum tours. The four days culminated in an historical scavenger hunt through downtown Trail.