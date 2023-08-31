Someone in Castlegar has won $2 million in the BC/49 lottery. Image: Playnow.com

Someone in Castlegar has won $2 million in the BC/49 lottery. Image: Playnow.com

$2 million lottery ticket sold in Castlegar

The winning ticket was for Wednesday night’s BC/49 draw

Someone in Castlegar is $2 million richer.

According to the BC Lottery Commission’s website, a ticket matching all six numbers in Wednesday night’s BC/49 draw was purchased in Castlegar.

BC/49 features draws every Wednesday and Saturday night, with $2 million available each time. You can quick pick or choose your own numbers.

The winning numbers for Aug. 30 are: 02 — 07 — 10 — 42 — 44 — 45 , the bonus number is 41.

If you are the lucky winner — Castlegar News would love to hear from you!

READ MORE: Government scientists can’t explain dead fish on Kootenay Lake shores


betsy.kline@castlegarnews.com
follow us on Twitter


Sign up for the Castlegar News newsletter here to have local stories delivered straight to your inbox.

Lottery

Previous story
Trail Blazers: Humble beginnings

Just Posted

Bylaw asking people to move on after sleeping under the awning at the Pandosy Street Interior Health building on March 6. (Jen Zielinski/Capital News)
253 overdose deaths in first 7 months of 2023: Interior Health

A man has been found not guilty of assault for allegedly spitting on a woman at Nelson’s Empire Coffee during the COVID-19 pandemic in November 2020. File photo
Nelson man found not guilty of COVID-19 spitting incident

Cody Porter plays several characters as well as lead Amor De Cosmos in the Delusional Musical. Photo: Lindsey Walker
Rossland writer’s play a fringe hit, coming to Miners’ Hall

Someone in Castlegar has won $2 million in the BC/49 lottery. Image: Playnow.com
$2 million lottery ticket sold in Castlegar