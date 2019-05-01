2019 Pioneers of Red snow cat trip on Red Mountain

The morning of April 10 was clear over Red Mountain at 9.30 am when a group of 13 long time local residents gathered at the Red Mountain ski lodge.

John Greene was the leader and the official photographer was Larry Doell. The snow cat driver, Zac Lumsden, arrived with the snow cat that Red Resort uses for cat skiing on Kirkup Mountain.

Everyone boarded the snowcat and headed up Aladar’s Alley, then Turkey Alley to the base of the Grey Mountain lift.

The ride continued up Grey via Topping Street, Rino’s Run and across Long May You Run to the top of Grey where the group dismounted to stretch their legs. By this time the passengers were quite warm but they soon cooled off in the mountain air and put their jackets back on.

The tour left the summit and went back across to the top of Squaw Basin and then down to the Paradise Lodge. The group got out again and checked out the new luxurious heated restrooms and had a wonderful coffee break with Paradise Lodge manager Rob Wagner and the ski patrol who were busy getting everything put away for the summer.

The snow was skiable but quite heavy.

With everyone back on board, the snow cat once again and headed to the top of Granite via the Ridge Road.

The group got out once again and checked the view down the Main Run. The weather continued to behave and after a short stop off they went back down Ridge Road to the Yodel Inn where Wake Williams had prepared a filling lunch for them with some wine to celebrate.

The cabin had been decorated with some flags and banners from Nepal which brought back some old memories for many.

Unfortunately Wake lost his dog some years ago so he is quite lonely in the cabin. Some of the group had to go back to work by this time and they boarded the snow cat for the ride down whilst some stayed and refreshed.

The snow cat returned and the group re-boarded for the ride back down Rino’s Run to the base lodge.

Everyone made it safely and the group wanted to thank Red Mountain and all those who assisted.

Written by Frank Hainsworth