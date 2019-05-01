Patti Schrader, Zac Lumsden, Mary Hatlevik, Kelsey Hatlevik, Nellie Fisher, Mitchell Bickmore, Trudy Williams, Maureen Charlton, Dawn McKessock, Joan Ferguson, George Roberts, John Greene, Cate Greene, Margaret Hamilton and Frank Hainsworth. Photo courtesy of Larry Doell

2019 Pioneers of Red snow cat trip on Red Mountain

Long-time residents treated to trip local ski resort

The morning of April 10 was clear over Red Mountain at 9.30 am when a group of 13 long time local residents gathered at the Red Mountain ski lodge.

John Greene was the leader and the official photographer was Larry Doell. The snow cat driver, Zac Lumsden, arrived with the snow cat that Red Resort uses for cat skiing on Kirkup Mountain.

Everyone boarded the snowcat and headed up Aladar’s Alley, then Turkey Alley to the base of the Grey Mountain lift.

The ride continued up Grey via Topping Street, Rino’s Run and across Long May You Run to the top of Grey where the group dismounted to stretch their legs. By this time the passengers were quite warm but they soon cooled off in the mountain air and put their jackets back on.

The tour left the summit and went back across to the top of Squaw Basin and then down to the Paradise Lodge. The group got out again and checked out the new luxurious heated restrooms and had a wonderful coffee break with Paradise Lodge manager Rob Wagner and the ski patrol who were busy getting everything put away for the summer.

The snow was skiable but quite heavy.

With everyone back on board, the snow cat once again and headed to the top of Granite via the Ridge Road.

The group got out once again and checked the view down the Main Run. The weather continued to behave and after a short stop off they went back down Ridge Road to the Yodel Inn where Wake Williams had prepared a filling lunch for them with some wine to celebrate.

The cabin had been decorated with some flags and banners from Nepal which brought back some old memories for many.

Unfortunately Wake lost his dog some years ago so he is quite lonely in the cabin. Some of the group had to go back to work by this time and they boarded the snow cat for the ride down whilst some stayed and refreshed.

The snow cat returned and the group re-boarded for the ride back down Rino’s Run to the base lodge.

Everyone made it safely and the group wanted to thank Red Mountain and all those who assisted.

Written by Frank Hainsworth

Quesnel man leaves six kids behind after Port Hardy logging incident

RCMP have concluded review, WorkSafe BC continues investigation

With future uncertain, supporters create Society for Rossland Arena

Full slate of directors will collect data, raise funds for facility

The bid is in to host National Junior A Championship in Trail

Trail Smoke Eaters and city jointly submit a bid to Hockey Canada for 2021 tournament

Trail seeks tenders for hotel teardown

Construction demolition bids must be in to the City of Trail by May 22

VIDEO: The best of Canucks sports reporter Jason Botchford

Remembering the work of longtime Vancouver Canucks reporter

B.C. taking Alberta to court over ‘turn off the taps’ gas legislation

‘Cordial’ discussion with Alberta Premier Jason Kenney as lawsuit filed

Psychics tell B.C. farm owners that missing baby goat is alive

Ladysmith farm owners hope for kid’s return after it was allegedly stolen during snuggle session

No jail time for Abbotsford man who sent sexually explicit photos to 12-year-old

Judge says Robert Koenig believed the girl was 17 and that it was legal to send her such images

Whitecaps owners release statement regarding allegations against B.C. coach

‘The pain and suffering these women feel is real and something we care deeply about’ say owners

B.C. government is failing vulnerable kids and families, according to its own audits

Investigation reveals Ministry of Children and Family Development isn’t meeting critical standards

B.C. group’s legal claim that Food Network stole show idea moves ahead

The plaintiffs argue the network’s ‘Food Factory’ show is the same to an idea they pitched

‘Save our principals’: Terrace students walk out to protest staffing changes

This would affect several schools in the district, with two principals assuming teaching positions

Pee and Poo: Mascots join Metro Vancouver campaign to keep ‘unflushables’ out of toilets

Campaign reminds residents what not to flush into the region’s sewage system

