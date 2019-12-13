2019 Pledge Day for Kootenay Boundary Regional Hospital

The 12-hour annual telethon was held at Waneta Mall on Friday, Dec. 6

The health foundation at Kootenay Boundary Regional Hospital (KBRH) held its annual Light up the Hospital Pledge Day at the Waneta Plaza in Trail on Friday, Dec. 6.

The event raised over $106,000 for the Emergency Department Campaign, KBRH departments, Poplar Ridge Pavilion, Columbia View Lodge and Community Health.

Here a few of the generous donors:

***

– The KBRH Health Foundation received $22,019 from the Trail Hospital Auxiliary, the final installment from their $80,000 commitment to support the Medication Room in the new Emergency Department at KBRH.

Lisa Pasin, Director of Development for the KBRH Health Foundation (right), accepted this donation from Trail Hospital Auxiliary volunteers Lottie Bonin (left), Dawn Duckworth (centre, left), Kathleen Storvold (centre), Allana Ferro (centre, right).

***

– The RBC Foundation donated $20,000 to the KBRH Pediatrics Department to provide mental health supports for youth patients at KBRH.

This donation is made through their RBC Youth Mental Well-being Project.

KBRH Health Foundation’s Second Vice Chair, Anita Galay (right), accepted this donation from RBC employees’ Zarchi Shein, Commercial Account Manager (left), and Janice MacLean, Nelson Branch Manager (centre).

***

– Teck Trail Operations donated an additional $5,000 to the Emergency Department Campaign in support of Light Up the Hospitals Pledge Day.

This donation brings their total giving to $300,000 for the Emergency Department Campaign.

KBRH Health Foundation Director of Development, Lisa Pasin (left), and Board Director, Debbie Martin (right), accepted this donation from Carol Vanelli Worosz, Community Engagement Leader at Teck (centre).

***



newsroom@trailtimes.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter