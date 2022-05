L-R: During the grand opening of 7-Eleven Trail on Friday, May 27, Frank, Sumit, Raman, Nick and the 7-Eleven team graciously donated $711 towards the Ambulatory Care Campaign at Kootenay Boundary Regional Hospital (KBRH).

This support will help the KBRH Health Foundation reach its goal and improve healthcare for the residents of the Kootenay Boundary region.

Lindy Welsby (center left), KBRH Health Foundation vice chair, accepted this donation on behalf of the foundation.

BC HealthDonationKootenay Boundary Regional Hospital