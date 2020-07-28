A Saturday of sunshine for the Silver City market

incrEDIBLE Trail’s Farmers Market launched in May following pandemic with precautions in place

Eugen and Ellen Solomon are regular vendors at the Trail Farmers Market. (Sheri Regnier photo)

A Saturday of sunshine provided the perfect setting for the farmer’s market in downtown Trail.

With pandemic protocols in place, such as physical distancing and handwashing/sanitation stations at both controlled entrances on Cedar Avenue, shoppers had plenty of fresh food choices including everything from jams, jellies and an assortment of pickles, to blueberry and cherry pies from Eugen and Ellen Solomon’s booth of deliciousness.



newsroom@trailtimes.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

City of TrailLocal Business