Photo: Ron Wilson

Photo: Ron Wilson

A time to reflect in West Kootenay nature

If you have a recent photo to share email: editor@trailtimes.ca

Ron Wilson shares this quintessential image of autumn in the West Kootenay that he captured a few days ago near Thrums.

If you have a recent photo to share with Trail Times readers email it large-size to: editor@trailtimes.ca.

City of TrailKootenaysNaturePhotography

Previous story
Orca pod crashes Quadra Island wedding

Just Posted

Photo: Ron Wilson
A time to reflect in West Kootenay nature

Donald MacPherson is executive director of the Canadian Drug Policy Coalition. He was in Nelson participating in community discussions about safe supply options. Photo: Tyler Harper
Safe supply issues, solutions discussed at Nelson event

In all, 13 regional firefighters responded to the Caughlin Road emergency call. Photo: File
Crews called to Fruitvale trailer fire Tuesday afternoon

Trail Smoke Eaters forwards Josh Schenk and Quinn Disher earned the games first and second star in a 3-2 win over the Cowichan Valley Capitals in Chilliwack Tuesday. Photo: Jim Bailey
Trail Smoke Eaters defeat Cowichan Capitals at BCHL Showcase