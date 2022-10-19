A time to reflect in West Kootenay nature

Ron Wilson shares this quintessential image of autumn in the West Kootenay that he captured a few days ago near Thrums.
If you have a recent photo to share with Trail Times readers email it large-size to: editor@trailtimes.ca.
