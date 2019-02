The KBRH Health Foundation has received a donation of $2,135 for the Poplar Ridge Pavilion and Columbia View Lodge residential facilities. The donation was made possible through the Adopt a Seniors Project and the Mistletoe Market in Trail. The donation will support the residents in the facilities who may not have access to funds for personal items. Carol Schlender, KBRH Health Foundation Board Treasurer (right), accepted this donation from Melissa Borsato, Adopt a Senior Coordinator (centre) and Rachel Jansen, Mistletoe Market Coordinator (left).