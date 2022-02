The Ambulatory Care Campaign is now underway at Kootenay Boundary Regional Hospital

Alternatives Funeral Cremation Services has donated $11,000 to the Ambulatory Care Campaign in support of the Oncology Unit’s Nourishment Area in Kootenay Boundary Regional Hospital (KBRH).

