Emergency department overhaul is underway at Kootenay Boundary Regional Hospital

AM Ford completed their $15,500 pledge to the Emergency Department Campaign with a $5,000 donation.

This donation is in support of a Fast Track Examination Room for the new Emergency Department at KBRH.

Dan Ashman, owner AM Ford, presented the donation to Lisa Pasin, Director of Development KBRH Health Foundation.

Kootenay Boundary Regional Hospital