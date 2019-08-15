Submitted photo

AM Ford supports hospital campaign

New ED now under construction at Kootenay Boundary Regional Hospital

The Kootenay Boundary Regional Hospital (KBRH) Health Foundation has received a $5,000 donation from AM Ford for the Emergency Department Campaign.

This donation brings their donation total to $10,500 for a Fast Track Exam Room in the new Emergency Department at KBRH.

Lisa Pasin, Director of Development for the KBRH Health Foundation, accepted this donation from Dan Ashman, AM Ford Owner.

Read more about KBRH renovations here: Fusing 2 projects into 1


Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter


Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

