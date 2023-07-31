Artist Theshini Naicker presenting felting demonstration at Kootenay Gallery

Join artist Theshini Naicker, currently exhibiting at the Kootenay Gallery, as she provides an introduction and brief history of felt making. Photo: Submitted

Join artist Theshini Naicker, currently exhibiting at the Kootenay Gallery, as she provides an introduction and brief history of felt making. Theshini will discuss the incorporation of non-felting fibres and wool to produce different effects for a more contemporary application.

Demonstrations will be provided of layouts of fibres, pre-felts, and other textile techniques such as the method of shibori (Japanese manual resist dyeing technique). Theshini will also touch on other methods and techniques of dyeing.

Registration for this event is limited to 25. Cost is $20 +GST for non-members, and $15 +GST for members. To register, visit the Kootenay Gallery website at Kootenaygallery.com and go to the upcoming events and programming tab.

Gallery hours are from 10 a.m. – 5 p.m., Tuesday through Saturday. For more information contact the Gallery at 250-365-3337 or email kootenaygallery@telus.net.

