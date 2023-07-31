Join artist Theshini Naicker, currently exhibiting at the Kootenay Gallery, as she provides an introduction and brief history of felt making. Photo: Submitted

Join artist Theshini Naicker, currently exhibiting at the Kootenay Gallery, as she provides an introduction and brief history of felt making. Photo: Submitted

Artist Theshini Naicker presenting felting demonstration at Kootenay Gallery

Registration is required as space is limited

Submitted by Kootenay Gallery

Join artist Theshini Naicker, currently exhibiting at the Kootenay Gallery, as she provides an introduction and brief history of felt making. Theshini will discuss the incorporation of non-felting fibres and wool to produce different effects for a more contemporary application.

Demonstrations will be provided of layouts of fibres, pre-felts, and other textile techniques such as the method of shibori (Japanese manual resist dyeing technique). Theshini will also touch on other methods and techniques of dyeing.

Registration for this event is limited to 25. Cost is $20 +GST for non-members, and $15 +GST for members. To register, visit the Kootenay Gallery website at Kootenaygallery.com and go to the upcoming events and programming tab.

Gallery hours are from 10 a.m. – 5 p.m., Tuesday through Saturday. For more information contact the Gallery at 250-365-3337 or email kootenaygallery@telus.net.

READ MORE: Police find 57 impaired drivers leaving Shambhala Music Festival


newsroom@castlegarnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

art exhibitcastlegar

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
QUIZ: A tribute to first responders

Just Posted

Robert’s column
One of the greatest adventures in my life

Fruit and veggies are too often thrown away as food waste. Photo: File
Editorial: How much food are you throwing away?

Tim Schewe
DrivesmartBC: Rules when traffic signals are out

Image: City of Trail
East Trail water service disruption, Monday and Tuesday