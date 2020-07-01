ATCO Wood Products has donated $1,000 to the COVID-19 Greatest Need Fund which will provide medical equipment to enhance patient safety during the COVID-19 pandemic and beyond. Scott Weatherford, CEO of ATCO Wood Products presents this donation to Lisa Pasin, Director of Development KBRH Health Foundation. (Submitted photo)

ATCO Wood donates to COVID-19 relief

ATCO donation goes to Greatest Need Fund which enhances patient safety during COVID-19

