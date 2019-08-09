B.C.-born NHL captain Shea Weber gifted ‘Old Town Road’ sign from Sicamous

They already named Shea Weber Way in his honour, but the District of Sicamous has gifted the Montreal Canadiens defenceman with another street sign.
The NHL All-Star was photographed holding one of the novelty Old Town Road signs which the District of Sicamous decided to produce and sell through the Chamber of Commerce.
The signs went up for sale after the one marking Sicamous’ Old Town Road was repeatedly stolen in response to the wildly popular Lil Nas X song. Old Town Road has topped the Billboard charts for a record 18-weeks
According to the district, Lil Nas X and country singer Billy Ray Cyrus, who is featured on the track, have also been sent the signs.
Sheila Devost, the Sicamous Chamber of Commerce’s executive director, said they are struggling to keep the signs in stock.
