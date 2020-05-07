A Grade 7 class at Eugene Reimer Middle School in Abbotsford has created a web page and video called We Are Canada.

B.C. Grade 7 students create ‘We Are Canada’ video and web page

Abbotsford project features voices from across the nation defining what it means to be Canadian

A Grade 7 class at Eugene Reimer Middle School in Abbotsford has created a web page and short video that is filled with statements on what it means to be Canadian.

The students in Nerlap Sidhu’s class have been working on the project – called “We Are Canada” – since last September, gathering statements and images from students, parents, police officers, firefighters and community members from across Canada.

Sidhu said someone is represented from each region of Canada, and the project has allowed students to “define what it means to be Canadian in 2020 using their perspective and voices.”

The students video-conferenced with some schools and connected over the phone with others.

More than 200 submissions were received in February of this year, and the video production took place in March and April, with the help of a former student, Gurman Sidhu of Peakproductions.

Sidhu said the project was originally to be dedicated to all Canadians, but due to COVID-19, the students requested that the video be dedicated to essential workers.

“The dominant theme that came out of this project is that we, as Canadians, are wired to serve our community by working together,” she said.

“This We Are Canada video makes all Canadians feel like we are part of something bigger, which we are, instead of just feeling isolated while being stuck at home.”

Sidhu said the video also showcases the nation’s diversity and that, as unique as we are as Canadians, we hold true to the same values such as kindness and togetherness, and understand the importance of serving our community.

“This video is a reminder that together we are truly stronger,” she said.

The webpage, which includes all the photos that didn’t make it into the video, can be found at sites.google.com/learn34.com/eugene-reimer/i-am-statement

RELATED: Abbotsford students create ‘Character Matters’ website and video

RELATED: Abbotsford Grade 6 class video shows advice from ages four to 90

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Trail Blazers

Just Posted

Trail Blazers

Weekly feature looking at City of Trail history through photos from the archives

Masks4All campaign a resounding success in Rossland

So far, 34 sewers have helped to make over 110 non-medical grade masks for residents

Pause to remember Canadian veterans

Letter to the Editor: War Amps, on behalf of Jamie Lunn, Ottawa

Most West Kootenay provincial parks expected to re-open May 14

Here’s a roundup of the parks that are opening, as well as the ones that aren’t

Resiliency fund created for Rossland residents impacted by COVID-19 crisis

The fund will help to provide short and long-term financial relief for residents

British Columbians can double their ‘pandemic bubble’ mid-May, but no large gatherings

Physical distancing must remain for those outside the newly expanded bubbles

B.C. Grade 7 students create ‘We Are Canada’ video and web page

Abbotsford project features voices from across the nation defining what it means to be Canadian

Gangs producing drugs to get around border closures: Vancouver police

Washington State Patrol troopers haven’t seen any increase in arrests, seizures related to drug trafficking across the border with B.C.

Introducing the West Coast Traveller: A voyage of the mind

Top armchair travel content for Alaska, Yukon, BC, Alberta, Washington, Oregon and California!

Parole board bans convicted B.C. child molester from contacting known criminals

Christopher Lance Neale, 65, has had 56 separate convictions related to predatory acts on children

B.C. sees 60% more overdose deaths in March compared to first two months of 2020

That equates to roughly seven British Columbians dying every two days

COVID-19: B.C. begins calling back scheduled surgery patients

30,000 procedures cancelled, many for cancer, heart treatment

COVID-19: Some essential workers to get wage top-up

Provinces and territories will determine which workers will receive a wage top-up

VIDEO: Ryan Reynolds gives shout-out to his brother, a B.C. teacher, with Jimmy Fallon

It’s Teacher Appreciation Week and the Deadpool actor gave praise to his brother who works in Surrey

Most Read