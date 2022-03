If you have a recent photo to share email it large or actual-size to editor@trailtimes.ca

Rose Karges shares this photo of a rufous-sided towhee she spotted on the deck in her Warfield backyard.

“I don’t know if this bird stayed for the winter or is back as spring appears to have started,” Karges said prior to March 20, the first day of spring.

This sparrow species has the scientific name Pipilo erythrophthalmus, which means “red-eyed chirper” refering to the red eye and its most common call, “chewink.”

birdsCity of TrailColumbia BasinPhotographyWildlife