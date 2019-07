Money will be used for upgrades in the Operating Room

The Legion Foundation of the BC & Yukon has donated $4,640 to the Surgical Services Project at Kootenay Boundary Regional Hospital (KBRH).

This donation will support important medical equipment upgrades in KBRH’s Operating Rooms.

Lisa Pasin, Director of Development for the KBRH Health Foundation, accepted this donation from Glenn Hodge, First Vice President of The Legion Foundation.

Read more: Province announces $23-million for KBRH upgrades



