Be bold and cold, join SOBC-Trail in Polar Plunge

Participate and donate to Team Courage for the Special Olympics BC-Trail Polar Plunge

SOBC-Trail is inviting everyone to join Team Courage and participate in a fun-filled water balloon fight and Polar Plunge on Saturday at Gyro Park. Photo: Jim Bailey

Special Olympics BC-Trail invites all residents to an epic water balloon fight and to join Team Courage in the Polar Plunge on Saturday, Mar. 4 at Gyro Park.

“Anyone and everyone can participate in the 2023 Polar Plunge for Special Olympics BC,” read a release from SOBC. “Take the #Plunge4SOBC and raise vital funds to help rebuild Special Olympics BC’s empowering year-round sport, youth, and health programs for athletes with intellectual disabilities!”

The pandemic has had a long-lasting, far-reaching impact on athletes with intellectual disabilities, who were already far too familiar with the pain of isolation.

For the past two years SOBC-Trail athlete Jake Miller has taken the plunge, and last year teamed up with Chris and Jaxon Kuchar and the Trail Smoke Eaters hockey team in the March 20 plunge.

“I think everyone has felt disconnected the last few years, so for everyone to get back together and do this thing, jump in the river, it is a step to getting back to normal and creating that special community,” said Chris.

Special Olympics BC volunteers, athletes, and supporters around the province are working hard rebuilding their life-changing programs. However, they are not quite there, at only one-third of their usual capacity.

The Polar Plunge for Special Olympics BC will play a vital part in helping athletes reconnect with their friends and the SOBC family.

“More than ever, we need your support to rebuild all of our year-round, in-person sport programs that create empowering connections, open hearts and minds to inclusion, and break down barriers,” said SOBC.

Be part of the creative community of province-wide Plungers who are committed to helping Special Olympics BC’s dedicated athletes with intellectual disabilities safely return to the sports and the friends that matter to them.

Wear a creative costume and take part in the water balloon fight at 11 a.m., then take the plunge for the brave folks who choose to be BOLD AND COLD at 11:30. Also, stick around and enjoy a barbecue to follow.

Funds raised will go to Special Olympics BC and SOBC-Trail, which serves the communities of Trail, Rossland, Montrose, Warfield, and Fruitvale.

Register with SOBC Trail Columbia River Courage as a team or individual at:

https://plunge4specialolympics.crowdchange.ca/27603/team/15416 and share your Plunge on social media and tag SOBC Trail #Plunge4SOBC.

City of TrailRosslandSpecial Olympics