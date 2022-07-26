Beautiful beds in bloom around Trail

Bloomin’ beauty For Trail Community in Bloom (CiB) volunteers, it’s not just about the flowers. But, as one can see, the flowers are blooming beautiful this summer. Photos: Submitted by Trail CiB Talking water This flower bed at Tadanac received very little water in the first few weeks it was planted, due to issues with the pumping truck. But the garden is now catching up with careful tending from Trail CiB volunteers. Putting the rain back in rainbow This bed in Jubilee Park had an electrical problem with its irrigation system, and also didn’t receive water for the first few weeks of life. However, it did receive bone meal, blood meal and kelp. It’s doing a bit better, albeit, in the shade, notes Trail CiB contract gardener Rachael Brown. The underdog This bed at the Colombo Lodge on Rossland Avenue was planted last, and was planted with all of the flowers that were worst hit by the fungus Trail CiB’s greenery and flora experienced early in the year. “We planted them here so they could hide in shame behind the wall in case they died,” says gardener Rachael Brown. “This bed received bone meal, blood meal, kelp and regular watering. And it looks great.” Staircase superstars Trail CiB’s Rachael Brown sends out a big thank you to Glenn Wallace and Keith Smyth of the T.A.G. Team who have been removing graffiti from places high and low in the city. .Anyone who’d like to volunteer or donate supplies is asked to email: cibtrail@gmail.com.

The Trail CiB committee is the catalyst for making the City of Trail aesthetically pleasing for residents and visitors, keeping the city involved in the national and international CiB program.

While chair Dan Rodlie and the volunteers do most of the work, the volunteers and city say the accolades go to the people of the city whose pride and community spirit shines.

