Beaver tale for Trail

Brenda Haley spotted this beaver having a lovely swim in the sun at the Columbia River shore in Trail. Photos: Brenda HaleyBrenda Haley spotted this beaver having a lovely swim in the sun at the Columbia River shore in Trail. Photos: Brenda Haley
Photo dive bombers near Gyro Park in Trail. Photo: Brenda HaleyPhoto dive bombers near Gyro Park in Trail. Photo: Brenda Haley

Brenda Haley spotted this little guy, or gal, swimming near Gyro Park this week.

Beavers, the second-largest living rodents after capybaras, live in freshwater ecosystems.

Water is the most important part of beaver habitat; they swim and dive in it, and it provides them a refuge from land predators, restricts access to their homes and allows them to move building objects more easily.

Beavers are territorial, so do not approach them.

