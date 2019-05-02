Group shot of Beaveree participants. (Submitted photo)

Beaver Valley Beaveree

The 1st Beaver Valley Beavers recently hosted a “Raiders of the Lost Artifact” gathering

The theme was “Raiders of the Lost Artifact” as the 1st Beaver Valley Beavers hosted fellow Beavers from Warfield, Nelson, Oliver and Creston for the annual Beaveree in April.

A total of 56 Beavers took part in the event along with five Scouts from Beaver Valley, earning service hours for the Chief Scout Award, and 23 adults.

It was an overnight camp which was a first for roughly half the youth. The Beavers also did seven stations throughout the weekend which included rock wall climbing, map and compass work, making paper blow darts, obstacle course, knot tieing, high ropes course and a scavenger dig.

The Beavers worked on earning three Outdoor Adventure Badges, Camping 1 or 2, Scoutcraft 1 or 2 and Vertical 2.

If anyone is interested in joining Scouting in Beaver Valley they can contact the Group Commissioner- Erin Robson at erin.robson88@hotmail.com. Beavers is for ages 5-7, Cubs 8-10, Scouts 11- 13, Venturers 14-17, Rovers 18-25. Scouting is for both boys and girls. New leaders are always welcome.

 

“The dig.” (Submitted photo)

Hunter on high ropes. (Submitted photo)

Elizabeth and Declan on the climbing wall. (Submitted photo)

Previous story
2019 Pioneers of Red snow cat trip on Red Mountain

Just Posted

Beaver Valley Beaveree

The 1st Beaver Valley Beavers recently hosted a “Raiders of the Lost Artifact” gathering

Cannabis co-op promoters issue report after Kootenay meetings

Small producers group plans to incorporate a co-op later this year

2019 Pioneers of Red snow cat trip on Red Mountain

Long-time residents treated to trip local ski resort

With future uncertain, supporters create Society for Rossland Arena

Full slate of directors will collect data, raise funds for facility

The bid is in to host National Junior A Championship in Trail

Trail Smoke Eaters and city jointly submit a bid to Hockey Canada for 2021 tournament

VIDEO: 4 pups of endangered species of wolf born at Chicago zoo

The wolves have over the years been driven to the brink of extinction by hunting

Victoria-area woman breaks arm, celebrates 104th birthday in emergency room

At 104, Jean Mckay still a common sight in Oak Bay Village

Quesnel man leaves six kids behind after Port Hardy logging incident

RCMP have concluded review, WorkSafe BC continues investigation

A Maple Ridge art teacher helps students overcome anxiety

Philippa Glossop teaches glass fusing, painting, drawing, sculpture with clay, hand-built ceramics, hand building, textiles, collage and armature.

B.C. taking Alberta to court over ‘turn off the taps’ gas legislation

‘Cordial’ discussion with Alberta Premier Jason Kenney as lawsuit filed

Psychics tell B.C. farm owners that missing baby goat is alive

Ladysmith farm owners hope for kid’s return after it was allegedly stolen during snuggle session

No jail time for Abbotsford man who sent sexually explicit photos to 12-year-old

Judge says Robert Koenig believed the girl was 17 and that it was legal to send her such images

Whitecaps owners release statement regarding allegations against B.C. coach

‘The pain and suffering these women feel is real and something we care deeply about’ say owners

B.C. government is failing vulnerable kids and families, according to its own audits

Investigation reveals Ministry of Children and Family Development isn’t meeting critical standards

Most Read