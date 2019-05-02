Beaver Valley Beaveree

The theme was “Raiders of the Lost Artifact” as the 1st Beaver Valley Beavers hosted fellow Beavers from Warfield, Nelson, Oliver and Creston for the annual Beaveree in April.

A total of 56 Beavers took part in the event along with five Scouts from Beaver Valley, earning service hours for the Chief Scout Award, and 23 adults.

It was an overnight camp which was a first for roughly half the youth. The Beavers also did seven stations throughout the weekend which included rock wall climbing, map and compass work, making paper blow darts, obstacle course, knot tieing, high ropes course and a scavenger dig.

The Beavers worked on earning three Outdoor Adventure Badges, Camping 1 or 2, Scoutcraft 1 or 2 and Vertical 2.

If anyone is interested in joining Scouting in Beaver Valley they can contact the Group Commissioner- Erin Robson at erin.robson88@hotmail.com. Beavers is for ages 5-7, Cubs 8-10, Scouts 11- 13, Venturers 14-17, Rovers 18-25. Scouting is for both boys and girls. New leaders are always welcome.

Hunter on high ropes. (Submitted photo)