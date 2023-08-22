Beaver Valley bounty: Melons, melons and more melons

Vanita Sims appears to have the magic touch when it comes to growing melons, however she says this luscious bounty grew without help from her green thumb.

“We live in Beaver Falls and these cantaloupes and melons are growing involuntarily in our compose pile,” she said, mentioning the hot climate may have had a hand in the melons growing so large.

“They are delicious!”

Do you have a photo of how your garden grows? If you’d like to share it with Trail Times readers, email it large-size to editor@trailtimes.ca.

